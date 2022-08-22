Read full article on original website
Mike Jimenez
3d ago
Sad my stock is worth 1/3 of what I paid for it. Bad investment to the future I don't know what's going on. Unperiod doesn't matter II need the money I think I'll close out next week.. Stock market is no longer a good ever is good investment.
Pete Spurgeon
4d ago
Fed.hikes will only excellerate inflation, bring on Recession & stifle Stock market, thanks to Admin.& Fed.reserve.
In God We Trust
3d ago
People are lucky to get gas for work and buy food after keeping the lights on. This Biden Marxism is killing the American family.
