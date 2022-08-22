ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.

The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22.

Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain.

Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found.

Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased.

No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.

