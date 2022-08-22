ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WTGS

Suspect surrenders to police following restaurant shooting on Hilton Head

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, turned himself into deputies Wednesday morning in Beaufort. Deputies say he remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As the investigation into this incident progressed, Investigators...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Beaufort man who lit ex-girlfriend's car on fire sentenced to prison

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for lighting his ex-girlfriend's car on fire, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree arson. According to officials, Best has been...
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Former Chief Deputy files lawsuit against Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office alleging racism

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new federal lawsuit filed against Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Kristin Graziano, and employees of CCSO. The lawsuit comes as former CCSO Chief Deputy Joyce Smith claims her firing was retaliatory. Allegations include sexual harassment, discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. One...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered 79-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for 79-year-old Jack Tribble, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Tribble was last seen at the Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility at 3035 Okatie Highway. According to BCSO, he was seen leaving the facility at 6 p.m. on Tuesday wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt and an orange hat.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

