BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for 79-year-old Jack Tribble, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Tribble was last seen at the Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility at 3035 Okatie Highway. According to BCSO, he was seen leaving the facility at 6 p.m. on Tuesday wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt and an orange hat.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO