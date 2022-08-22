Read full article on original website
WTGS
Suspect surrenders to police following restaurant shooting on Hilton Head
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, turned himself into deputies Wednesday morning in Beaufort. Deputies say he remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As the investigation into this incident progressed, Investigators...
WTGS
Beaufort man who lit ex-girlfriend's car on fire sentenced to prison
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for lighting his ex-girlfriend's car on fire, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree arson. According to officials, Best has been...
WTGS
New details on death of Megan Rich, missing James Island woman found in marsh
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Megan Rich was reported missing six days ago. Her body was found Friday on James Island. Charleston Police say her suspected killer and the father of her child, Brian Baker, died by suicide. Today, we spoke with Charleston Police asking why before his death, Baker...
WTGS
'It's horrible': 72-year-old woman living with mold at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The air vents, the living room, and now the floors. Seventy-two-year-old Dorothy Greene has been living in the North Central Apartments complex since 2006. Recently, something has been off with her living arrangements. “My grandma, her house is filled with mold, black mold in her...
WTGS
Dozen teens charged with aggravated assault in fight at Andrews High School
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Twelve teens -- some as young as 14 -- are facing criminal charges in connection to a fight Monday during school dismissal at Andrews High School. According to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, at around 3:35 p.m., a fight broke out...
WTGS
'Charismatic': Former Summerville PD officer, youth pastor dies after battle with cancer
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville community is remembering a former police officer following his death on Monday. Summerville Police Department says Eddie Fleming passed away with his family by his side after a battle with cancer. Fellow officers say Fleming was a man of faith and someone who...
WTGS
Former Chief Deputy files lawsuit against Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office alleging racism
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new federal lawsuit filed against Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Kristin Graziano, and employees of CCSO. The lawsuit comes as former CCSO Chief Deputy Joyce Smith claims her firing was retaliatory. Allegations include sexual harassment, discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. One...
WTGS
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered 79-year-old
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for 79-year-old Jack Tribble, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Tribble was last seen at the Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility at 3035 Okatie Highway. According to BCSO, he was seen leaving the facility at 6 p.m. on Tuesday wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt and an orange hat.
