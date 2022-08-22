ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations

We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
93.1 KISS FM

Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year

There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
krwg.org

El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
93.1 KISS FM

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
93.1 KISS FM

Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown

There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
93.1 KISS FM

Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again

Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Symphony Orchestra & Music of Led Zeppelin = 1 Epic Night

El Paso fans, get ready as the El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) prepares to rock out to the music of Led Zeppelin with a full-light show this fall. EPSO is tapping into some super cool pairings announcing earlier this month its presentation of Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone, a film concert, and now music fans can enjoy an evening featuring the music of Led Zeppelin.
KTSM

Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America

Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
KVIA

Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League

EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not

Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
