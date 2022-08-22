Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
Last Thursdays El Paso Returns With Fun Family Friendly Art Crawl
Let the weekend begin as Last Thursdays El Paso returns in August with plenty of art, music, food, and tons of fun. Last Thursdays kicks off the weekend with a fun, family-friendly art crawl across the Sun City. It's the last Thursday of the month which means Last Thursdays Art...
6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations
We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September
The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Comes to Life & to El Paso Very Soon
From the Vatican City to the Sun City. It was announced earlier this year that Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition would be stopping in El Paso, we just didn't know when. Well, the dates, and location, have been set. Michelangelo's iconic paintings will come to life on the dates of September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year
There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
El Paso Band Back With A New Name But They’re Still Rockin’
We've had many bands rock El Paso throughout history. Most bands stick with their same name but on occasion you do see bands change their name during their career. Take the El Paso band Brother Strange. They've been around for quite some time bringing us some heavy sludge metal for their fans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown
There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
Food City Finally Bringing Deli Favorites to their Ranchland Location
It's been a tough few weeks since we had to say goodbye to the Food City at the Fox Plaza location. Thankfully, we still have two other locations to get our Food City favorites:. Food City Ranchland at 7444 Gateway Blvd E. Food City Estrella at 3200 Alameda. I think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
Elvis & Elton John Tribute Shows Making Tour Stops In El Paso
El Paso fans get ready for a couple of shows featuring longtime favorite artists when both Elvis and Elton John tribute shows head to the Sun City this fall. El Paso's concert lineup is shaping nicely, with two new shows adding to the year's event roster. Fan favorites Elvis Presley,...
El Paso Symphony Orchestra & Music of Led Zeppelin = 1 Epic Night
El Paso fans, get ready as the El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) prepares to rock out to the music of Led Zeppelin with a full-light show this fall. EPSO is tapping into some super cool pairings announcing earlier this month its presentation of Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone, a film concert, and now music fans can enjoy an evening featuring the music of Led Zeppelin.
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America
Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
KVIA
Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League
EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not
Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0