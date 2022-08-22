Read full article on original website
10 best ways to enjoy the Smoky Mountains this fall [2022]
Coming to the mountains to see the beautiful fall foliage? Fall is the best time to visit the Smoky Mountains, when the air is cool and crisp, the towns are filled with fall decorations and the trees are on display with different arrays of yellow, orange and red. Spend an...
newstalk987.com
Gatlinburg to Move Forward with Wildfire Memorial to 2016 Victims and First Responders
The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg. It...
visitmysmokies.com
10 Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg for Dinner
Stomach growling at you? Looking for a special night out with the family? You’re in luck as the Great Smoky Mountains is home to some of the finest dining establishments one can ask for. So, set up your reservation today and enjoy some of the best cuisine in the area! Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg for dinner:
thesmokies.com
Dollywood fall festival: Menu sneak peak, what’s new [2022]
Dollywood’s award-winning fall festival is underway for the new 2022 season. As the heat of the summer winds down, another special time of year arrives. Fall is a wonderful time to see God’s handiwork on full display in the Great Smoky Mountains. Located in the middle of the...
thesmokies.com
13 best museums in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg with coupons [2022]
No trip to the Great Smoky Mountains is complete without checking out at least a couple of museums and walk-through attractions in the area. With so many to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to spend your vacation dollars. Here is a comprehensive list of some of...
my40.tv
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
Unknown suspects leave scene after Knoxville shooting, police say
A person was injured after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday.
TBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Morristown toddler’s death
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
my40.tv
Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
wvlt.tv
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Fire Department Investigating the Cause of a South Knoxville Fire
The Knoxville fire department is investigating the cause of a South Knoxville Apartment Fire. The fire broke out early this morning at The Stonewall Loft apartments on Chapman Highway. The fire was on the exterior of one of the buildings. Crews were able to quickly get that fire out without...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
Third fatal crash in last two weeks reported in Morristown
Police responded to a deadly crash in Morristown involving a motorcyclist and a freightliner truck.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN SUSPECT REMOVES ANKLE MONITOR STEALS CAR IS LOCATED AND ESCAPES IN PURSUIT
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who’s said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is considered armed and dangerous. Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was released from Mountain View in Dandridge, Tenn. on Jan. 20, 2022. According to Crime Stoppers,...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
