supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
my40.tv

Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wvlt.tv

KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
