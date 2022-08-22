ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

See high school football Player of the Week winners from season-opening games

Fans voted more than 46,000 times for the football Player of the Week in Huntsville, Birmingham and Coastal regions of Alabama following season-opening games last weekend. Cole Blaylock of UMS-Wright was the Week 1 winner from the Coastal region. Brindlee Mountain quarterback/defensive back Ian Garner won the Huntsville region vote. QB Reese of Ramsay was the Hollis Wright Birmingham region Player of the Week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown

Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall

Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Turns out, winning wasn’t the height of Saban’s dynasty

Nick Saban delivered a biting assessment of college football in the weeks leading up to this, his 16th season on the sidelines at Alabama. Bold would be an understatement. After Saban’s noisy offseason, it came off as a large serving of brashness with maybe a touch of disrespect on the side.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’

For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Sidewalk 2022: The hottest tickets and longest lines to expect

The 24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival is underway in Birmingham, but you’ve got work to do if you want to stay up on the best the fest will offer this weekend. The festival has another jam-packed schedule, featuring many titles that will draw lines stretching around their respective theaters in downtown Birmingham, so plan accordingly.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Husband and wife duo serve the Shelby County area

PELHAM– Ethan and Jennifer Brackner are both co-owners of the Pelham located card playing shop Card Addicts, working to reach out to students and children of the Shelby County area. Ethan said Card Addicts is involved with the community in Pelham. “We sponsor the Pelham band, this is the...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman

“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

AL.com

