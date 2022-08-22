ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the latest on the Donovan Mitchell trade market?

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

As summer turns to fall and the NBA season gets closer and closer, it remains unclear where All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will play basketball next year. The Utah Jazz appear ready to fully hit the reset button, but finding the right trade partner has proved easier said than done.

The New York Knicks are the presumptive landing spot for Mitchell, but have grown frustrated with Utah’s high asking price. According to the New York Post, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is seeking seven first-round picks in any potential deal, much to the chagrin of the Knicks front office.

Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Monday the Knicks remain frontrunners to land Mitchell despite Utah’s hard stance. As Charania pointed out, the club has up to eight first-round picks to trade or swap in a potential deal, as well as young players like Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin. Still, Charania stated, “talks so far have moved slowly and the sides are far from an agreement.”

Mitchell not officially requested a trade from the Jazz, the team that drafted him back in 2017. But with the departure of Rudy Gobert, Utah seems destined for a rebuild.

The Athletic reported the Knicks aren’t the only teams to connect with the Jazz regarding a potential Donovan Mitchell trade. Established clubs like the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors have shown interest, and the former Louisville Cardinal would prefer landing on a contender.

Other teams have also reached out to Utah, including Washington, Charlotte, and Sacramento. A high asking price from the Jazz, though, has thus far kept talks from advancing.

