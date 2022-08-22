Read full article on original website
WTHR
An 'Egg-stra' big mess! Semi hauling eggs overturns in southern Indiana
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A overturned semi-truck hauling eggs caused quite the traffic scramble late Monday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened on I-65 North near the 9-mile marker blocking the right lane. The roof of the Rose Acre Farms semi was damaged, causing cracked eggs...
WIBC.com
Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Authorities explain lack of sirens for EF-0 tornado confirmed by NWS
WINCHESTER, Indiana — Storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday, causing damage in some areas of the Hoosier state, including Randolph County, where a landspout tornado popped up at around 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado was spotted and briefly touched down north of Winchester.
eaglecountryonline.com
Recent Study Ranks Indiana’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
(Undated) – A recent study ranks the most and least equitable school districts in Indiana. Wallet Hub released their findings on Tuesday. The personal finance website scored the equitability of each school district in the state based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Indiana Trailer Manufacturer to Add 200 Jobs at Minnesota Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. An Indiana manufacturer of truck bodies, trailers,...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
Some experts think flu season could be a "twindemic" with COVID-19
"We are expecting this particular flu season to be bad," Dr. Brian Dixon with the Regenstrief Institute said. Franciscan Health has several flu vaccine clinics scheduled.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
These Indiana historic landmarks are in the most danger according to new list
From a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect to a neglected mansion, an Indiana organization is warning people about 10 historic Indiana landmarks in jeopardy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
buildingindiana.com
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Your check’s in the mail
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
hoosieragtoday.com
Twin Sisters Talk Competition and Friendship while Farming, Showing Livestock
In farming, it’s always good to have family members you can bounce ideas with and share feedback. In central Indiana, there are twin sisters who both have farms and share ideas to help one another. However, they’ve also shared a life-long competitive streak, especially when it comes to showing livestock.
