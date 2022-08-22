It could easily be said that in peak value, Patrick Mahomes is the most important quarterback in Kansas City Chiefs history. But from a career value perspective, Mahomes still has a way to go before he’ll match Len Dawson. The Hall-of-Famer, who passed away Wednesday at age 87, played for the Chiefs from 1962 (their last season as the Dallas Texans) to 1975. Dawson played in two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers, and he was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl IV in Kansas City’s 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Dawson was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, the 1973 NFL Man of the Year, and a broadcasting legend both calling Chiefs games, and for his time with HBO’s “Inside the NFL” from 1977 through 2001.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO