Sheldon woman arrested for intoxication
SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
Sioux Center man charged for intox again
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DROWNING AT RIVERSIDE HOME
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING. SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE AND POLICE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A DROWNING AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF FAIRBANKS STREET AROUND 6:10 P.M. A 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN AN...
Larchwood Man Charged With Seven Felony Counts After Deputies Carry Out Search Warrant
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood man who’s been wanted in connection with thefts in the area was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th, and faces at least seven felony counts and several misdemeanor counts. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 36-year-old...
Motorcyclist sentenced for eluding deputy
INWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, motorcyclist has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing numerous charges from leading Lyon County authorities on a high-speed chase that topped 120 mph in March. The arrest of Bradley Michael Thooft stemmed from an attempt to stop him about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March...
Sioux Falls man arrested for meth, gun
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Larchwood on charges of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of windshield and window requirements; defective or unauthorized muffler system; no valid driver’s license; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
39-year-old Sheldon man charged with assaults and disorderly conduct at church
SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man faces misdemeanor charges after causing a disturbance at a church and kicking a person in the crotch. Joey Wilhelms, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of assault and a single count of disorderly conduct, all simple misdemeanors. He also faces a citation for trespassing. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 25 in O'Brien County District Court.
Hartley man assaults another with baton
HARTLEY—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from him calling 911 about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to report he was getting attacked by three people in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
Rural Paullina man jailed on OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 30-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating under the influence. The arrest of Jose Fernando Maldanado Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander at the intersection of Highway 10 and Pierce Avenue, about a mile and a half west of Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
SCPD: Homeowner fires single round after confrontation
A homeowner allegedly fired a shot to get an unknown party to leave his property.
Larchwood man facing theft, drug charges
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Larchwood man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a Lyon County warrant. The additional charges against Daniel Lee Viereck stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Kia Sorento in the parking lot at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood after a deputy recognized him and knew he was wanted on a warrant for numerous charges, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of the suspect involved in Tuesday’s bank robbery. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect walked into a bank on Rice st. and Cliff ave. around 11 a.m. The suspect announced his intent to rob the bank, claiming he was armed, and mentioned having a bomb. An employee was able to send hit an alarm to notify law enforcement. The suspect had a backpack on him and was able to get ahold of some cash. The suspect experienced delays in his escape when he asked somebody for keys to their car. A while later, one of the customers handed over their car keys.
Hawarden man jailed for assaulting woman
HAWARDEN—A 34-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow. The arrest of Stephen Cristopher Pettaway III stemmed from an altercation with his live-in girlfriend about 9:30 p.m. that day at their residence at 725 Avenue C, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Passed out man arrested for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from him being found passed out on a driveway on the 300 block of Second Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
Man charged after assaulting two pastors
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted two pastors following a Sunday evening church service, Aug. 21. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
Sheriff’s report 8-25-22
A deputy assisted the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation involving a resident from Jackson County. A deputy investigated a non-sufficient-funds report at a business in Jackson. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-90 near Lakefield. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for careless...
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
