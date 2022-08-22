Fairmont, Minnesota — Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota – Faribault and Martin – where there had been recent reports of thefts. 25-year-old Jacob Govern of Ledyard was arrested in Minnesota on a warrant out of Winnebago County and on a burglary charge in Martin County, Minnesota.

