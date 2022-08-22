Read full article on original website
Soybean Asphalt Mix Highlight At Farm Progress Show In Boone
BOONE, IOWA — The Farm Progress Show is back in central Iowa, and one of the innovations featured is a 43-thousand square foot asphalt base made from soybean oil and recycled crushed asphalt. Iowa Soybean Association President Robb Ewoldt says this project demonstrates yet another way soybeans can be...
Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Plans To Renovate Livestock Buildings On Fairgrounds
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced plans to spend millions of dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director, Peter Cownie, says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. Cownie says the barns...
Crop tour finds more disappointment in Nebraska fields
IARN — Day two of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour found its Western Scouts finishing up the state of Nebraska. Yesterday, we talked about the low numbers coming out of South Dakota. The scouts knew that Nebraska was probably going to see some lower numbers as well, given that the hot and dry weather was taking its toll on pollination.
Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
Since July 16th, Over 535 Iowans Have Texted ‘988’ To Chat With A Counselor
Statewide, Iowa — The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. Peggy Huppert is executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Two Iowa providers that...
Iowa Politicos React To Biden’s College Student Loan Decision
Statewide, Iowa — President Biden’s move to provide student loan debt relief for Americans with an annual income below $125,000 is getting some strong reactions from Iowa politicians. Governor Kim Reynolds says Biden isn’t cancelling student debt, he’s shifting the costs to the taxpayer and to those who...
UPDATED: GOP Candidate For State Auditor Says State Government Should Get Out Of The Booze Business
Statewide Iowa — The Republican running for state auditor says he blew the whistle on profiteering in a state agency, but State Auditor Rob Sand’s office hasn’t launched an investigation. Todd Halbur, the former chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, sued the State of...
CDC Estimates 84.5% Of Iowa Kids Likely Had COVID
Statewide Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control estimates the vast majority of Iowa kids have had COVID. The CDC analyzed samples from children between the ages of six months and 17 years who had blood drawn at commercial labs for non-COVID tests in May and June. The CDC estimates 84-and-a-half percent of Iowa children had COVID or were recovering from an infection in late spring.
Man Arrested In Minnesota A Suspect In Attempted Bank Robbery In Northern Iowa
Fairmont, Minnesota — Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota – Faribault and Martin – where there had been recent reports of thefts. 25-year-old Jacob Govern of Ledyard was arrested in Minnesota on a warrant out of Winnebago County and on a burglary charge in Martin County, Minnesota.
Iowa State’s Trevor Downing On His Move To Center
Trevor Downing is ready to become the leader of the offensive line at Iowa State. The All Big 12 standout at guard made the move to center when Colin Newell was injured leading up to a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson and admits it was an adjustment. The Creston native...
Preseason Volleyball Rankings Out
The 2022 Iowa High School Preseason Volleyball Rankings are out. The weekly rankings are compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 7 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 25-6 8 Burlington Notre Dame 38-8 9 Sidney 24-16 10 Janesville 25-16 11 AGWSR 19-17 12 Stanton 21-11 13 Tripoli 16-21 14 Tri-Center...
