Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Since July 16th, Over 535 Iowans Have Texted ‘988’ To Chat With A Counselor
Statewide, Iowa — The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. Peggy Huppert is executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Two Iowa providers that...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Politicos React To Biden’s College Student Loan Decision
Statewide, Iowa — President Biden’s move to provide student loan debt relief for Americans with an annual income below $125,000 is getting some strong reactions from Iowa politicians. Governor Kim Reynolds says Biden isn’t cancelling student debt, he’s shifting the costs to the taxpayer and to those who...
kiwaradio.com
DeJear Unveils Education Funding Plan
Statewide, Iowa — Democrat Deidre DeJear says if she’s elected governor, she’ll push for an immediate 300 million dollar cash infusion for Iowa’s public K-12 schools. DeJear says schools are grossly underfunded and earlier this year her fellow Democrats in the legislature proposed that amount be withdrawn from the state surplus.
kiwaradio.com
Western Crop Tour finds disappointing numbers in South Dakota
IARN — This week the Pro Farmer Crop tour is going through both the Eastern and Western Cornbelt to check on yield potential in corn and soybeans. It has been said that this year’s tour will be a comparison of the “haves” and the “have nots”. The Eastern Cornbelt has seen more than its fair share of rain. Some places like Ohio and Indiana have seen too much. However, in the west, most of the region has been in drought status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Plans To Renovate Livestock Buildings On Fairgrounds
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced plans to spend millions of dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director, Peter Cownie, says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. Cownie says the barns...
kiwaradio.com
Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Delegation turns focus to Farm Bill
IARN — As the August Congressional Recess gets ready to come to an end, members of both the House and the Senate have been hearing from constituents about the topics that are important to them. In Iowa, that means the upcoming Farm Bill. This is the country’s biggest piece of food and ag legislation, and it is up for renewal.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATED: GOP Candidate For State Auditor Says State Government Should Get Out Of The Booze Business
Statewide Iowa — The Republican running for state auditor says he blew the whistle on profiteering in a state agency, but State Auditor Rob Sand’s office hasn’t launched an investigation. Todd Halbur, the former chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, sued the State of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested In Minnesota A Suspect In Attempted Bank Robbery In Northern Iowa
Fairmont, Minnesota — Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota – Faribault and Martin – where there had been recent reports of thefts. 25-year-old Jacob Govern of Ledyard was arrested in Minnesota on a warrant out of Winnebago County and on a burglary charge in Martin County, Minnesota.
kiwaradio.com
Preseason Volleyball Rankings Out
The 2022 Iowa High School Preseason Volleyball Rankings are out. The weekly rankings are compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 7 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 25-6 8 Burlington Notre Dame 38-8 9 Sidney 24-16 10 Janesville 25-16 11 AGWSR 19-17 12 Stanton 21-11 13 Tripoli 16-21 14 Tri-Center...
Comments / 0