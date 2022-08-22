IARN — This week the Pro Farmer Crop tour is going through both the Eastern and Western Cornbelt to check on yield potential in corn and soybeans. It has been said that this year’s tour will be a comparison of the “haves” and the “have nots”. The Eastern Cornbelt has seen more than its fair share of rain. Some places like Ohio and Indiana have seen too much. However, in the west, most of the region has been in drought status.

