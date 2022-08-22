Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: When to Expect the 2022 Phone
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
CNET
How to Watch the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch
There are few things that more certain in life than death, taxes and new iPhones for the fall. On time, for Sept. 7, Apple has planned what's likely to be its biggest event of the year, launching the latest iteration of its most significant product line, the iPhone. The newest...
CNET
iPhone 14 Coming Soon? See What Rumors Say About Release Date, Price and More
A new iPhone is likely on the way. After nearly a year of waiting, Apple's iPhone 14 is expected to make its grand entrance in a few weeks to succeed the 2021 iPhone 13. Rumors suggest at a Sept. 7 launch date for the iPhone 14 series, which is said to include a standard, Pro, Max and Pro Max model. As we inch closer to the iPhone 14's possible announcement, however, there's still much we don't know. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 lineup? When's the new iPhone's release date? How will it be different from the iPhone 13 anyway? And, what will it even look like?
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Disney Plus Prices Go Up $3 in December. Here's How to Cancel Your Subscription
In December, Disney Plus is raising its prices by $3 and adding a new ad-supported tier. That means the new price will be $11 for those who want commercial-free viewing, or $8 for those who don't mind watching ads. If you'd rather not pay more to keep the same plan you've got now, you can cancel your subscription. However, the steps you need to take to end your service depends on how you signed up in the first place.
CNET
Google in Hot Water for Sending Unwanted Ad Emails
A complaint against Google for sending unsolicited ad emails in Gmail has been filed by a European data privacy advocacy nonprofit claiming the company violated a European Court of Justice ruling, as reported earlier Wednesday by Reuters. The complaint, filed by Noyb (None Of Your Business), was sent to the...
CNET
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: How Long After the Sept. 7 Event Will the Phone Release?
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at a just-confirmed Sept. 7 reveal event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September release for the new phones. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Since iPhones usually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones
Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time back-to-school sale.
CNET
Why Don't MacBooks Have Touchscreens?
Having reviewed practically every MacBook since the beginning of the Intel Mac era to the current M2 chip versions, I've seen a lot of features added, taken away, and sometimes added back again. That goes for HDMI ports, SD card slots and even the MagSafe connector. But one occasionally requested feature that has never been part of an Apple-made computer is a touchscreen.
CNET
Best iPhone Deals: Save Up to $800 With Trade-In, Gift Card Deals and More
Apple's iPhones are among the best phones out there but they certainly aren't the cheapest. Some of the top iPhone models go for $1,000 and up. Even at the low end, Apple's entry-level iPhone SE will set you back $429 or more so it's well worth hunting down an iPhone deal to make the cost a little more palatable.
CNET
The iPhone 14 Max Could Be the Giant iPhone I've Always Wanted
The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 12 Pro Max that came before it, are the largest iPhones Apple has ever made. They're also the most expensive, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to this fall.
CNET
Why This Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup early in September. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CNET
No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
Comments / 0