myleaderpaper.com
Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana
A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
Man charged for St. Louis Walgreens carjacking
A man has been charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and a shooting outside a St. Louis Walgreen's that left a woman wounded.
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
VIDEO: Man fires shots at would-be car thieves outside Ferguson store
New surveillance video shared Tuesday shows an encounter between a gunman and would-be car thieves outside of a Ferguson store.
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An execution date is now set for the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police sergeant in 2005. According to court documents from the Missouri Supreme Court obtained by 5 On Your Side, Kevin Johnson will be put to death on Nov. 29. Johnson was convicted in 2007 for the shooting of Sergeant Bill McEntee.
Toddler tests positive for fentanyl; caregiver at large
A 32-year-old St. Louis man is at large after police and prosecutors say a one-year-old girl ingested the drug fentanyl while under his supervision.
mymoinfo.com
JCSO sends off firearms to be destroyed
Gun Range, Gun Smoke, Shooting, Target Practice, Semi Automatic, Pistol. (Hillsboro) Over time, the number of firearms collected by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office can certainly add up and fill the evidence facilities. Once those weapons are no longer needed for future court cases, what happens to them? Many of the guns are collected by a company called Gunbusters to be safely disposed of. Corporal Chuck Whymore says there are several reasons why these weapons are in their possession.
KFVS12
16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
St. Louis man threatened with jail time for calling 911
“It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to call for help.”
Teen at bus stop, man changing tire robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis
Thieves robbed a teenager at a bus stop and a man changing a tire at gunpoint Tuesday evening in St. Louis.
Bonne Terre woman charged after 2 children ingest meth
A Bonne Terre woman faces criminal charges after two children in her care ingested methamphetamine earlier this year.
KMOV
21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office still seeing a number of catalytic converter thefts
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still dealing with a large number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says a number of them were stolen from the Dobb’s Tire and Auto location in High Ridge on Saturday night. Bissell says the...
kjluradio.com
Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer
A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
Appliances, tools, jewelry, more stolen from Barnhart home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth about $15,000 from a home that is being rehabilitated in the 2800 block of Marble Springs Road in Barnhart. The owner had moved out of the house after it was damaged because of a leak in the roof, authorities reported.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Former Mt. Olive resident charged with First-Degree Murder
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call on Sunday, August 7 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in regards to a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Deputies arrived on scene and located two victims who had been battered and the suspect of the attack, who was still on scene.
'We were not able to say goodbye': South city homicide victim's family wants justice
ST. LOUIS — Miranda Wiott and her twin sister Amanda took a picture of their brother, wishing his life lasted longer. "One moment we're calm and collected and the next moment it's a burst of tears thinking about what he went through," Miranda Wiott said. On Aug. 15, their...
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
