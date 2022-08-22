Game of Thrones is back in a big way with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a new series set in Westeros 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen and the Song of Ice and Fire fans already know so well. House of the Dragon is the story of a great conflict that weakened Targaryen rule and erased most of the living dragons from existence. But will House of the Dragon win fans back after the finale for Game of Thrones? Join host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find.

