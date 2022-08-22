Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: This Targaryen Secret Changes Game of Thrones Forever | Canon Fodder
Game of Thrones is back in a big way with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a new series set in Westeros 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen and the Song of Ice and Fire fans already know so well. House of the Dragon is the story of a great conflict that weakened Targaryen rule and erased most of the living dragons from existence. But will House of the Dragon win fans back after the finale for Game of Thrones? Join host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale at Best Buy
Nintendo fans know that discounts on Switch games can be both rare and, frankly, not that good. This is especially true when Nintendo itself isn't running a sale on its first-party games. They usually just cost $59.99, no matter how old they are. Right now at Best Buy, though, you can find some deals on Nintendo Swith games that rarely see discounts.
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First
Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
Best Heroes
As you progress through the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and begin to unlock a number of the available Heroes, you might be wondering who the best Hero is to add to your party. That's why we've created a tier list of all 19 of the available Heroes, with explanations of why we've ranked them where we have on this page.
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Details Revealed
Battlefield 2042 is about to enter Season 2 – Master of Arms. The upcoming season begins on August 30th on all platforms and brings a new map, a new specialist, plenty of new weapons and hardware, and 100 tiers of new battle pass content. Season 2: Master of Arms...
Splatoon 3 Gameplay - Weapons Showcase
Splatoon 3 features plenty of brand new weapons, like the Splash-o-Matic and Carbon Roller. See these new weapons and new specials, like the Zip Caster, in this Splatoon 3 gameplay from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation. This commentary video shows off the new Splatoon 3 multiplayer lobby, where you can practice and test out weapons.
Warner Bros. Discovery Has Reportedly Found Its DC Kevin Feige
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to have found its version of Kevin Feige. THR reports that Dan Lin is in talks to be the new company's DC chief, with far-reaching control over both film and television. Lin will report directly to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, bypassing multiple other division heads.
Stranded: Alien Dawn Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Venture to a brave new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn. This gamescom 2022 reveal trailer includes both cinematics and gameplay.
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
She-Hulk Avengers Easter eggs just addressed a few big MCU plot holes
We couldn’t believe last week how many Avengers references She-Hulk episode 1 had, showing that Marvel can deliver great Avengers Easter eggs in MCU Phase 4 adventures without breaking the bank. She-Hulk episode 2 continues the trend, featuring a few exciting Easter eggs that brilliantly explain some of the MCU plot holes that Marvel has to patch up.
How to Get Free Nintendo Switch Online with Splatoon 3 Demo
Splatoon 3 is inkoming in just a couple of weeks, and ahead of its launch, Nintendo is showcasing the Splatfest World Premiere Demo on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. PT. This demo will allow players to participate in the Splatfest (the Splatoon franchise’s signature event) and the newly introduced Tricolor Turf War battles. This is primarily an online event and therefore requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play. However, those without an NSO membership can still download the demo and play online for free!
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Review
The latest trend in gaming headsets seems to be simultaneous Bluetooth audio, allowing you to listen to your game audio while also streaming audio from your phone at the same time. SteelSeries has not only added this feature to its latest Arctis Nova 7 headset, but also reimagined what was already one of our favorite gaming headsets by improving the battery life, simplifying the design, and pairing it with a comprehensive audio software suite on PC that truly unlocks a new level of sound you’ve never heard before.
Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide
Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
Genshin Impact Electro Regisvine Guide
Get ready for an electrifying fight with the new Genshin Impact Electro Regisvine boss. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about the new world boss, including where to find it and what victory spoils you can expect. Electro Regisvine Location. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream revealed...
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
Gotham Knights: Check Out a Harley Quinn Boss Fight - IGN First
We discovered that Harley Quinn would be a major Gotham Knights villain earlier this week, and now we have a section of a boss fight against her to reveal. Harley is part of one of Gotham Knights' villain arcs, entire questlines centred around the activities of of a supervillain, which run in parallel to the main storyline. Warner Bros. Games Montreal's version of Harley has come through her Joker and Suicide Squad phases, and is now setting out to become a master criminal on her own terms.
