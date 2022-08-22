Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide
Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
IGN
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 is the third optional sub-mission in the Royal Garden. The goal of this mission is to escape the Laboratory and get back to the Royal Garden. Check out our walkthrough for Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 below:. Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1...
IGN
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Details Revealed
Battlefield 2042 is about to enter Season 2 – Master of Arms. The upcoming season begins on August 30th on all platforms and brings a new map, a new specialist, plenty of new weapons and hardware, and 100 tiers of new battle pass content. Season 2: Master of Arms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
How to Get Mangrove Stick in Dinkum
Learn where to get Mangrove Stick in Dinkum so you can expand your crafting repertoire. This Dinkum guide explains where to find mangroves and how to get the useful resource once you’ve tracked them down. Where to Find Mangroves in Dinkum. Like their real-life counterparts, Mangroves tend to grow...
IGN
Genshin Impact Electro Regisvine Guide
Get ready for an electrifying fight with the new Genshin Impact Electro Regisvine boss. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about the new world boss, including where to find it and what victory spoils you can expect. Electro Regisvine Location. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream revealed...
IGN
Splatoon 3 Gameplay - Weapons Showcase
Splatoon 3 features plenty of brand new weapons, like the Splash-o-Matic and Carbon Roller. See these new weapons and new specials, like the Zip Caster, in this Splatoon 3 gameplay from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation. This commentary video shows off the new Splatoon 3 multiplayer lobby, where you can practice and test out weapons.
IGN
Best Heroes
As you progress through the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and begin to unlock a number of the available Heroes, you might be wondering who the best Hero is to add to your party. That's why we've created a tier list of all 19 of the available Heroes, with explanations of why we've ranked them where we have on this page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Soldier's Crossbow
"A crossbow of simple make, usable by anyone, but lacking in both power and accuracy. Bolts much be equipped to use a crossbow. " The Soldier's Crossbow's Default Weapon Skill is Kick: Push an enemy back with a high kick. Effective against enemies who are guarding, and can break a foe's stance. Sometimes a simple tool is the most effective.
IGN
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier - Variant Mode Trailer. Check out Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's new battle mode, called variant mode, in this trailer for the mobile game. Variant Mode is a battle mode between a 3-person variant team versus a 9-person SOLDIER candidate team, where the variant team can transform into monsters, Bahamut, and even the Legendary SOLDIER.
IGN
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
High on Life
High on Life - Xbox Booth Game Overview | gamescom 2022. High on Life from Justin Roiland has you taking the seat of an aimless Teenager fending off Aliens who consider humans the greatest drug in the galaxy. We get some additional insight from the team behind this fever dream.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
IGN
Saints Row Guide - All Lost Wheels Locations
In this Saints Row tips video, we go over how to find all 30 Lost Wheels locations - the golden pinwheel locations - which will unlock six new cars in your garage. You will go through the four largest areas of the game (Rojas Desert North, Rojas Desert South, Badlands North, and Badlands South) to find these pinwheels.
IGN
Genshin Sumeru Shrine of Depths Locations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Sumeru Shrine of Depths Locations? Each region in Genshin Impact contains 10 Shrine of Depths, containing a Luxurious Chest full of rewards. In order to unlock the Shrines and access the chest, you need a Shrine of Depths key from that region. The release of...
IGN
Fast Travel Photo Locations
Driving in the lawless streets of Santo Ileso is fun. Still, the overworld of Saints Row is enormous, and going from one side of the city to the other in a car can be a hassle. Fast Travel Photos is precisely the solution to that. Fast Travel Photo Locations. There...
IGN
Wanted Target - Marshall VIP
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Marshall VIP in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Marshall VIP Target Walkthrough. This mission...
IGN
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
IGN
How to Fix Broken Elemental Statues in Sumeru
Throughout Sumeru you'll spot broken elemental statues that have vines holding the pieces together. No matter what you throw at them when you arrive in Sumeru, you will not be able to fix them. In order to fix these broken vine monuments, you'll need to unlock an item given to you in a long World Quest.
IGN
Royal Garden - Sub Quest 1
Royal Garden - Sub Quest 1 is the first optional sub-mission in the Royal Garden. The goal of this mission is to find the key that leads to the Underground Laboratory. Check out our walkthrough for Royal Garden - Sub Quest 1 below:. Royal Garden - Sub Quest 1 Walkthrough.
Comments / 0