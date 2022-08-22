ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Video) Casemiro Mobbed By Manchester United Fans After Arriving At Old Trafford

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford on Monday afternoon just hours before United's Premier League game against Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder had said an emotional farewell to Real Madrid in a press conference in Spain earlier on Monday .

Casemiro will not be able to play against Liverpool as all of the relevant paperwork for his £60 million transfer was not completed in time.

But he will be among the crowd to watch his new teammates as they seek to claim their first Premier League points of the season.

Casemiro was mobbed by United fans as he walked towards Old Trafford ahead of the game.

Wearing a dark grey suit and being guarded by security staff, Casemiro kept his head down as he was escorted into the stadium while fans chased after him shouting his name.

Manchester United fans pictured chasing after Casemiro following his arrival at Old Trafford

Twitter/@lauriewhitwell

