abccolumbia.com
North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department says the man shot at the North Pointe Estates Tuesday has died. According to authorities, the 20 year old victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the upper body. Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.
wach.com
Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
abccolumbia.com
Small fire under investigation at DJJ school
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says there was a small fire on its Broad River Rd. campus Thursday morning. Officials say it was in the woodworking shop behind the Birchwood School, a staff member noticed smoke and called the Columbia Fire Department which responded and put out the fire.
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County deputy has found a home in the special victims unit
Investigator Carleisha Gilliam knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at an early age. Gilliam told people, even at 3 or 4 years old, she wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and she stuck to that plan. Gilliam graduated from Lander University and went to graduate school at...
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
wach.com
Sumter man wanted; connected to multiple car thefts
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter man is wanted in connection to a series of car thefts from a repair business, according to officials on Wednesday. Sumter police say 27-year-old Kingwood Smith Jr., along with several others, is suspected of being involved with car thefts from Performance Collision Center on Broad Road, as well as an apartment break-in at a nearby complex.
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement about the TikTok video that shows a recent altercation at a courthouse between two deputies. The altercation was captured on video by a passerby in the courthouse. In the video, a female deputy can be heard...
wach.com
Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police say they’re not giving up on search for man missing for five years
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they are not giving up searching for a man who has not been seen in five years. Investigators say Tommy Brailey was last seen driving away from a Wesmark Boulevard nightclub on August 24th 2017. At the time, police say Brailey was...
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense
LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
abccolumbia.com
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
wach.com
Clarendon County missing woman found safe
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
wach.com
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeks community's help in deadly shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the publics help after a woman was shot to death and three others were injured - forcing both South Carolina State University and Claflin University on lockdown. “When the shooting happened you know we all were...
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Lexington shooting, investigation underway
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say he was shot in the upper body...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting outside apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex. According to Columbia Police, officers responded to North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a Shotspotter alert around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with an...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m. Troopers reported injuries. Notice a...
counton2.com
Video: Orangeburg deputies searching for stolen race car
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating after a race car was stolen from a location on Gregg Street earlier this month. According to OCSO, security footage from August 16 captured a red truck towing the 1988 Chevy Caprice away from the location.
