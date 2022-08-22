ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department says the man shot at the North Pointe Estates Tuesday has died. According to authorities, the 20 year old victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the upper body. Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Small fire under investigation at DJJ school

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says there was a small fire on its Broad River Rd. campus Thursday morning. Officials say it was in the woodworking shop behind the Birchwood School, a staff member noticed smoke and called the Columbia Fire Department which responded and put out the fire.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaston, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Sumter man wanted; connected to multiple car thefts

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter man is wanted in connection to a series of car thefts from a repair business, according to officials on Wednesday. Sumter police say 27-year-old Kingwood Smith Jr., along with several others, is suspected of being involved with car thefts from Performance Collision Center on Broad Road, as well as an apartment break-in at a nearby complex.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cayce Police#Airport Hs Student#Airport High School#Lexington School District
WIS-TV

RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement about the TikTok video that shows a recent altercation at a courthouse between two deputies. The altercation was captured on video by a passerby in the courthouse. In the video, a female deputy can be heard...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
REMBERT, SC
The Post and Courier

Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense

LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abccolumbia.com

CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Clarendon County missing woman found safe

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigating shooting outside apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex. According to Columbia Police, officers responded to North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a Shotspotter alert around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with an...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m. Troopers reported injuries. Notice a...
LEXINGTON, SC
counton2.com

Video: Orangeburg deputies searching for stolen race car

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating after a race car was stolen from a location on Gregg Street earlier this month. According to OCSO, security footage from August 16 captured a red truck towing the 1988 Chevy Caprice away from the location.
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy