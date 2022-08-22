ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Optimization of human small intestinal organoids

Researchers from the Organoid group (formerly the Clevers group) have improved human small intestinal organoids – miniature versions of the small intestine. This will help them to better study the functioning of the small intestine during health and disease. Specifically, the researchers managed to develop organoids that contain mature Paneth cells, which were not present in the previous human small intestinal organoids. The results of the study were published on the 23rd of August in Cell Stem Cell.
Organ-development discovery could boost battle against cancer

A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on how our digestive tract, lungs and liver form, and that finding could have important implications for our understanding of cancer. A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on...
Lu brings the power of AI to the hospital

Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor of computer science and engineering in the Washington University in St. Louis McKelvey School of Engineering, is combining artificial intelligence with data to improve patient care and outcomes. Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor of computer science and engineering in the Washington University in St. Louis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Volatile Memory#Epfl
Sleepless and selfish: Lack of sleep makes us less generous

Humans help each other — it’s one of the foundations of civilized society. But a new study by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, reveals that a lack of sleep blunts this fundamental human attribute, with real-world consequences. Lack of sleep is known to be associated with...
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females

Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too...
Therapeutic drug renders cancer cell weapon harmless

Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
Blood tests reveal gene expression changes in dolphins following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0272345. Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0272345. Article Title: Transcriptome profiling of blood from common bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) in the northern Gulf of Mexico to enhance health assessment capabilities. Author Countries: U.S.A. Funding: This research was made possible by a grant from The Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative (https://gulfresearchinitiative.org/) to...
NewsBreak
Science
“Sticky” stem cells make for better transplants

Treatments that boost the “stickiness” of blood-forming stem cells could help improve the success of bone marrow transplants for patients suffering from leukemia and other blood disorders. Treatments that boost the “stickiness” of blood-forming stem cells could help improve the success of bone marrow transplants for patients suffering...
Chinese researchers identify new molecular targets into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), characterized by liver steatosis, inflammation and injury, has emerged as one of major causes for end-stage liver disease like hepatocellular carcinoma. However, what drives its progression?. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), characterized by liver steatosis, inflammation and injury, has emerged as one of major causes for end-stage liver disease...
Understanding healthy function of tau, protein associated with dementia

In Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative dementias, proteins that normally play a role in healthy brain tissue turn bad, clumping together to form insoluble plaques and tangles as neurons wither and die. Exactly how these proteins are connected to disease – and whether they can be targeted in some way to slow, stop or reverse its progression – remains a challenging problem. New research from the University of California, Davis reveals a novel role for how one of these proteins, tau, functions in healthy nerve cells, bringing us closer to understanding how it could be involved in pathology. The work was published Aug. 22 in Nature Chemical Biology.
