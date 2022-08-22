ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large

One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg

If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
Texas Man Caught Delivering Crystal Meth, Smartphones to Prison Via Drone

Criminals are starting to use technology to 'get the job done.' Last week, a Texas man was arrested for attempting to deliver crystal meth, pressed THC, prepaid smartphones, and mp3 players.to prisoners by drone to prisoners at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. According to a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice, a Smithville man who allegedly flew a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into prison has been federally charged! Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his residence in Smithville on Thursday.
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
Check Out The Pics; Our Backpack Celebration Was So Much Fun

One of the coolest things about being a DJ in the Crossroads community is getting to partner with like-minded businesses and people who truly believe in the magic of giving back. Last weekend's Backpack Celebration was once again EPIC and that is in part to Toyota of Victoria for their sponsorship support.
Yuck! Is Texas Really Infested With Nasty Bugs and Rodents?

Texas claims another #1 spot on a list; however, we might not want to brag about this one. A recent survey from Thumbtack, resulted in Texas gaining the number one spot as the 'buggiest' city in America. HUMIDITY BRINGS BUGS. According to the survey, July and August are the buggiest...
No Joke Here’s What You Need To Make An Hour to Afford Rent In TX

Who needs two jobs just to pay basic rent? Yep, me too. Texas isn't playing around when it comes to the cost of housing. It's really no joke. The disparity between the average hourly income and what you'd need to make per hour to afford the average rent in our great state is damn near ridiculous.
One Lucky Person Won the Historic Mega Millions Jackpot

One person matched all the numbers on the Friday night(7/29/22) drawing. Mega Millions Mania definitely took over as MM the website crashed just after 10 pm central time on Friday night and stayed down for about 15 minutes. As the website came back users were put in a virtual waiting room. The website displayed this message: We are experiencing a high volume of traffic and using a virtual queue to limit the amount of users on the website at the same time. This will ensure you have the best possible online experience.
