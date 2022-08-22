Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban: 'I Sure Plan to Be Here Coaching' At End of New Alabama Contract
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban's contract runs through February 2030 after the school's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee agreed to a one-year extension and raise this week. Saban will be 78 years old when that contract runs out, but he made clear that he plans on coaching through the...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
College Wire names Josh Downs as a top WR this year
The UNC football program is just two days away from its season opener of the 2022 season and wide receiver Josh Downs is ready to follow up his big sophomore year with another terrific year as a junior. Downs is a preseason Second-Team All-American by the AP and is also on numerous preseason award watch lists. Now, College Wire named Downs as a top wideout for this upcoming season, ranking him No. 5. “Downs was one of the top weapons for UNC and QB Sam Howell, however, with a new quarterback they will likely lean heavily on him in 2022.” In 2021, Downs had...
Bleacher Report
The NFL's Worst Preseason Cuts of the Last 5 Years
NFL preseason roster cuts can be difficult to manage. On August 30, teams will have to be down to the 53-play regular-season threshold, and during the process, some quality players will inevitably be let go. Over the years, we've seen some all-time blunders during the preseason cut process. Back in...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long
The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
FOX 16 News
High school football season starts with fewer regulations, fewer COVID-19 cases
Most Arkansas school districts start their high school football seasons this week. This will be the closest "normal" start since before the pandemic introduced regulations and potential cancelations.
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Says Antonio Gibson Will Be Commanders' Top Kick Returner This Season
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he thinks running back Antonio Gibson will be the team's top kick returner this season. Gibson, who is entering his third NFL season, amassed 300 touches for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He earned his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign thanks to 258 carries for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins Cancel Joint Practice with Eagles as Players Deal with 'Stomach Bug'
The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday's scheduled joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles has been canceled. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the Dolphins' locker room is dealing with a stomach "bug"—some team members believe it may be food poisoning—that left several players sick and vomiting overnight. Miami...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
The Miami Dolphins begin their quest for three straight winning seasons against some of the perennial playoff contenders in the AFC. The Mike McDaniel era gets off and running against the New England Patriots, which have been the gold standard in the AFC East for most of the last two decades.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Not Expected to Be Available to Cowboys, More
The Houston Texans are not expected to make Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil available in a trade to the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. There had been speculation the Cowboys might be interested in making a move for Tunsil following...
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Regular season opener kicks off vs Arizona
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 1 Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are eager to prove they can continue having one
Bleacher Report
Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces NFL Retirement After 4 Seasons
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a four-year NFL career. Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune he's accepted an offer from commissioner Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community, which was originally made at a meeting during Super Bowl week in February:
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady to Start Bucs vs. Colts Preseason Game After Absence from Training Camp
Tom Brady will be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Todd Bowles announced Brady will start on Saturday. Brady returned to the team on Monday after an 11-day absence for personal reasons. Despite the public mystery around Brady's departure,...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Video of Fight With Bengals During Joint Practice
Aaron Donald is accustomed to going after the quarterback as a pass-rusher during games, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman went after members of the Cincinnati Bengals a different way during Thursday's joint practice. Donald was seen swinging a Bengals helmet at players during a brawl that broke out...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Compares Alabama HC Nick Saban to Michael Jordan, LeBron James
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders provided lofty praise to Alabama head coach Nick Saban in the wake of him becoming the highest-paid college football coach in the country. Sanders made the remarks on SportsCenter with host Sage Steele and Saban also part...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Insider: George Pickens Had a 'Camp Like No Other WR Has in Recent Years'
It took little time for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens to turn heads in training camp. "Pickens put together a training camp like no other receiver has in recent years," Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported Tuesday. "It was clear from the beginning that he had all the talent necessary to be a standout—route running, high-pointing the ball, speed, body control, physicality both in the passing and running game—but nobody could’ve imagined the day-in and day-out consistency he would show as a rookie."
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Brought Up in Trade Discussions Before Week 1
After acquiring Tyreek Hill in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins would seem to be all-in on trying to win in 2022. However, looming salary-cap concerns could force the team to part ways with at least one key playmaker on offense. Per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, the Dolphins have "brought...
Michigan high school football: Macomb Dakota defeats Brother Rice with stout defense
Macomb Dakota defeated Brother Rice 21-7 in a hard fought defensive game to open the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University. The MVP awards went to Brother Rice’s Eryx Daugherty and Macomb Dakota’s Calvin Watson. One of Dakota’s top players, running back Noland Ray, was not in ...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'
While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
