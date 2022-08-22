ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Wire names Josh Downs as a top WR this year

The UNC football program is just two days away from its season opener of the 2022 season and wide receiver Josh Downs is ready to follow up his big sophomore year with another terrific year as a junior. Downs is a preseason Second-Team All-American by the AP and is also on numerous preseason award watch lists. Now, College Wire named Downs as a top wideout for this upcoming season, ranking him No. 5. “Downs was one of the top weapons for UNC and QB Sam Howell, however, with a new quarterback they will likely lean heavily on him in 2022.” In 2021, Downs had...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bleacher Report

The NFL's Worst Preseason Cuts of the Last 5 Years

NFL preseason roster cuts can be difficult to manage. On August 30, teams will have to be down to the 53-play regular-season threshold, and during the process, some quality players will inevitably be let go. Over the years, we've seen some all-time blunders during the preseason cut process. Back in...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Ron Rivera Says Antonio Gibson Will Be Commanders' Top Kick Returner This Season

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he thinks running back Antonio Gibson will be the team's top kick returner this season. Gibson, who is entering his third NFL season, amassed 300 touches for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He earned his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign thanks to 258 carries for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins begin their quest for three straight winning seasons against some of the perennial playoff contenders in the AFC. The Mike McDaniel era gets off and running against the New England Patriots, which have been the gold standard in the AFC East for most of the last two decades.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Bleacher Report

Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces NFL Retirement After 4 Seasons

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a four-year NFL career. Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune he's accepted an offer from commissioner Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community, which was originally made at a meeting during Super Bowl week in February:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Steelers Insider: George Pickens Had a 'Camp Like No Other WR Has in Recent Years'

It took little time for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens to turn heads in training camp. "Pickens put together a training camp like no other receiver has in recent years," Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported Tuesday. "It was clear from the beginning that he had all the talent necessary to be a standout—route running, high-pointing the ball, speed, body control, physicality both in the passing and running game—but nobody could’ve imagined the day-in and day-out consistency he would show as a rookie."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'

While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
MIAMI, FL

