After falling in the state title game for a second time in the past three seasons last fall, Guyer has all the motivation it needs to aim for another deep playoff run in 2022. An important early step in that journey awaits Thursday when the Wildcats open the season against Rockwall-Heath. Both teams are ranked among the top 25 squads in all of Class 6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings with No. 6 Guyer taking on the 25th-ranked Hawks.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO