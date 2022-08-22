Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
actionnews5.com
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis in May (MIM) International Festival announced on Thursday that it will be downsizing 2023′s festival elements due to the ongoing construction at Tom Lee Park. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made this announcement during MIM’s annual meeting Thursday night, when important updates...
actionnews5.com
Family, friends honor fallen Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to lay to rest fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. The community continues to mourn the loss of Pleasant who spent 32 years protecting the citizens of Memphis. The packed house of family and friends arrived at Bellevue Church to pay their respects.
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
localmemphis.com
Whitehaven High School barber program to offer free haircuts every week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools have several industry certification programs for your child to enroll in this school year. Cosmetology, barbering, STEM, culinary arts, veterinary, and health sciences are just some of the dual credit options available for students. At Whitehaven High School, a group of boys is...
actionnews5.com
Memphis River Parks Partnership seeks event, food proposals as park hits 50% project completion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The construction on Tom Lee Park is halfway complete!. Memphis River Parks Partnership says now that 50% of the work is completed, its time to open the multi-million-dollar renovated park to event planners and food and beverage vendors to help bring the park to life. MRPP...
localmemphis.com
How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
millington-news.com
BREAKING NEWS: Harrold building to become VA Clinic
The former E.A. Harrold Elementary will soon be the future home to a Regional Veterans’ Affairs Medical Clinic. The building located at 4943 West Union Road was the home to educating several students from Millington for 99 years. News came down to officials in the Millington Municipal Schools Central Office for the awarding of a contract that approves the renovations of the building.
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: A behind-the-scenes look at the Peabody Hotel Duckmaster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are jobs, and then there are JOBS! And the role of Duckmaster at the Peabody Memphis Hotel is home to one of the rarest of jobs in the whole world. In today’s 5 Star Story, highlighting the people, places and things that make us proud...
Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
localmemphis.com
MLGW offering free pilot light inspections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is offering free pilot light inspections by appointment for residential customers from September 6-September 30. Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. After September 30, there will be a $55 fee. The utility is doing this in an effort...
actionnews5.com
Multiple shots fired near Germantown High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m Wednesday. Officers remained on campus as students were leaving as a precaution. There are no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting. ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the...
Shadowlands: Festival of Fear & Family Fall Festivities Returning to Jones Orchard in TN
Established in 1940 by HL "Peaches" Jones, in Millington Tennessee, he started his business by selling peaches door-to-door to local families in the area. The 600-acre orchard has been in operation for more than eight decades and has expanded in recent years to include a 2700-square-foot building that houses a market, kitchen, and café. Talk about multigeneration memories associated with this orchard.
Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden set for October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the annual Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The sale runs Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nursery at the Garden. It features trees, shrubs, perennials and favorites like mums and pansies.
12-Year-Old Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle collision occurred in Parkway Village Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a white truck struck a student from [..]
tri-statedefender.com
‘Freeway Rick’ Ross stops in Memphis to pitch healing qualities of cannabis and ‘social equity’
The latest chapter in the life of “Freeway Rick” Ross’ reflects community activism and work with the cannabis industry. Ross has launched his own brand, offering high-quality cannabis, teaming up with a top-notch manufacturer to produce LA Kingpins. As an author, mentor, speaker and entrepreneur, Ross —...
Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
Man shot, 2 detained in Southwind area
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive around 9 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later treated and […]
yieldpro.com
Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
Memphis Flyer
A Taste of Colombia: El Pollo Latino to Open Next Month
Yuri Guzman, Samir Restrepo, and their son Sean Paul Restrepo at El Sabor Latino (Photo: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
brownsvilleradio.com
Sanctioned BBQ Fest in Brownsville early October
Get ready for Hog Wild. It’s a Main Street Brownsville event set for October 7 and 8. Hog wild is a barbecue festival sanctioned by the Memphis Barbecue Network. A release from Main Street states “it will bring more than 30 of the top BBQ competition teams from the region to Brownsville.”
