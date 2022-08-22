Read full article on original website
Optimization of human small intestinal organoids
Researchers from the Organoid group (formerly the Clevers group) have improved human small intestinal organoids – miniature versions of the small intestine. This will help them to better study the functioning of the small intestine during health and disease. Specifically, the researchers managed to develop organoids that contain mature Paneth cells, which were not present in the previous human small intestinal organoids. The results of the study were published on the 23rd of August in Cell Stem Cell.
New method of examining the brain’s electrical signals could hold the key to better treatment of epilepsy and schizophrenia
A new method of examining the brain's electrical signals could hold the key to better treatment and understanding of conditions like epilepsy and schizophrenia.
Data on cancer risk from hormone therapy ‘reassuring,’ menopause experts say
A new scientific paper and other recent evidence offer important reassurances about the risk of breast cancer from hormone therapy to treat menopause symptoms, two University of Virginia School of Medicine menopause experts say.
Therapeutic drug renders cancer cell weapon harmless
Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
Lu brings the power of AI to the hospital
Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor of computer science and engineering in the Washington University in St. Louis McKelvey School of Engineering, is combining artificial intelligence with data to improve patient care and outcomes.
Organ-development discovery could boost battle against cancer
A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on how our digestive tract, lungs and liver form, and that finding could have important implications for our understanding of cancer.
Physical activity may have a stronger role than genes in longevity
Previous research has shown that low physical activity and greater time spent sitting are associated with a higher risk of death. Does risk change if a person is genetically predisposed to live a long life?
Understanding healthy function of tau, protein associated with dementia
In Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative dementias, proteins that normally play a role in healthy brain tissue turn bad, clumping together to form insoluble plaques and tangles as neurons wither and die. Exactly how these proteins are connected to disease – and whether they can be targeted in some way to slow, stop or reverse its progression – remains a challenging problem. New research from the University of California, Davis reveals a novel role for how one of these proteins, tau, functions in healthy nerve cells, bringing us closer to understanding how it could be involved in pathology. The work was published Aug. 22 in Nature Chemical Biology.
Universal flu vaccine protects against variants of both influenza A and B viruses, biomedical sciences researchers find
ATLANTA—A new universal flu vaccine protects against diverse variants of both influenza A and B viruses in mice, according to a new study by researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University.
