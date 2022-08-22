ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins crypto VC Electric Capital as an advisor

Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton, who left the US securities watchdog in December 2020, joins Electric Capital as an advisor. Electric Capital has also tapped Kevin Warsh, a former Federel Reserve Board of Governors member and Meta Platforms’ Pratiti Raychoudhury. Crypto is seeing a new trend with these kind of...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Lapses in Security

Coinbase (COIN) failed to properly secure customers' accounts, leaving them vulnerable to theft and unauthorized transfers, a putative class action lawsuit filed against the crypto exchange last week alleges. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, also accuses the company of causing financial...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy