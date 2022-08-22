ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Oregon teacher licensing agency faces backlog

Schools across the state are facing a shortage of teachers and substitute teachers. Meanwhile, according to an investigation by Statesman Journal reporter Natalie Pate, the agency that is in charge of issuing professional licenses to educators can take as long as 61 days to approve applications. Pate joins us to talk about her investigation and the impact of the licensing backlog.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
California State
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
City
Mulberry, AR
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Discussing how white nationalism affects Black people in Southern Oregon

A panel of Black people in prominent Oregon leadership positions gathered in Ashland Tuesday night to discuss growing concerns about white nationalism in Southern Oregon. Members of the Urban League of Portland traveled to Southern Oregon University to hear how many people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley.
ASHLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild

Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
REEDSPORT, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Asa Hutchinson
opb.org

Oregon land use board overturns Lincoln County decision on short-term rentals

Your browser does not support the audio element. Last November, Lincoln County voters approved a ballot measure limiting the number of short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. Their hope was to control the growing number of short-term rental homes in the county, with a plan to phase out short-term rentals in five years. But, earlier this month, the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals overturned the measure, ruling the decision goes against state laws. Quinton Smith is the founder of Yachats News. He joins us to share more about what this means for Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot

Betsy Johnson has loomed large all year in the race to be Oregon’s next governor. Now, she’s officially a candidate. State elections officials announced Thursday that Johnson had submitted far more than the 23,744 signatures needed to appear on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. She’ll face Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, in a three-way race that has attracted national attention both for its political dynamics and the fact it features three female candidates.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon task force seeks comment on proposals to boost home ownership among communities of color

A state task force that’s exploring ways to increase rates of home ownership among people of color in Oregon is inviting the public to weigh in on a series of proposals. According to legislative research, the rate of home ownership for Black Oregonians is less than half the rate for white Oregonians. Other communities of color also have lower rates. Democratic Representative Ricki Ruiz co-chairs the task force. He says part of the problem is simply a lack of education about resources available to first-time homebuyers.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Arkansas State Police#Violent Crime

Comments / 0

Community Policy