Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow MeinCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
The Fort Smith Lunch Spot Is Serving Up Delicious SoupCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Fort Smith Restaurant Has a Delicious Mix of Steak & SushiCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On PizzaCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
opb.org
Oregon teacher licensing agency faces backlog
Schools across the state are facing a shortage of teachers and substitute teachers. Meanwhile, according to an investigation by Statesman Journal reporter Natalie Pate, the agency that is in charge of issuing professional licenses to educators can take as long as 61 days to approve applications. Pate joins us to talk about her investigation and the impact of the licensing backlog.
opb.org
Oregon white supremacist pleads guilty to federal hate crime charge
An Oregon man who was part of a white supremacist group pleaded guilty to a 2018 federal hate crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Randy Smith, 42, also pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents. Smith is the third person to plead guilty in the case...
opb.org
From a Planned Parenthood clinic, Oregon governor vows fight for ‘fundamental’ abortion rights
As a near-total ban on abortions took effect in Idaho today, Oregon’s Democratic governor stood with the director of Planned Parenthood Columbia-Willamette at a clinic in Portland and said that the stakes for control of state government have never been higher. “We cannot rely on Congress and we cannot...
opb.org
Q&A: Boise reporter answers questions on Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban
Your browser does not support the audio element. Idaho’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect today, though a federal judge has ruled to temporarily block the part of the law that made even most emergency abortions legally questionable. The Idaho legislature passed an abortion trigger ban several years ago,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
opb.org
National GOP leader McCarthy piles on Portland criticism in pitch for Oregon Republicans
Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action. As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
opb.org
Discussing how white nationalism affects Black people in Southern Oregon
A panel of Black people in prominent Oregon leadership positions gathered in Ashland Tuesday night to discuss growing concerns about white nationalism in Southern Oregon. Members of the Urban League of Portland traveled to Southern Oregon University to hear how many people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley.
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
RELATED PEOPLE
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
opb.org
Oregon land use board overturns Lincoln County decision on short-term rentals
Your browser does not support the audio element. Last November, Lincoln County voters approved a ballot measure limiting the number of short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. Their hope was to control the growing number of short-term rental homes in the county, with a plan to phase out short-term rentals in five years. But, earlier this month, the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals overturned the measure, ruling the decision goes against state laws. Quinton Smith is the founder of Yachats News. He joins us to share more about what this means for Lincoln County.
opb.org
Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
Betsy Johnson has loomed large all year in the race to be Oregon’s next governor. Now, she’s officially a candidate. State elections officials announced Thursday that Johnson had submitted far more than the 23,744 signatures needed to appear on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. She’ll face Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, in a three-way race that has attracted national attention both for its political dynamics and the fact it features three female candidates.
opb.org
Oregon task force seeks comment on proposals to boost home ownership among communities of color
A state task force that’s exploring ways to increase rates of home ownership among people of color in Oregon is inviting the public to weigh in on a series of proposals. According to legislative research, the rate of home ownership for Black Oregonians is less than half the rate for white Oregonians. Other communities of color also have lower rates. Democratic Representative Ricki Ruiz co-chairs the task force. He says part of the problem is simply a lack of education about resources available to first-time homebuyers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
opb.org
Oregonians can soon qualify for up to $15,000 in rebates on new electric vehicles
Oregonians looking to buy a new electric vehicle could qualify for up to $7,500 in federal rebates after passage of a climate bill, on top of the $7,500 in rebates the state already offers for some buyers. The landmark Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law is being celebrated as...
Comments / 0