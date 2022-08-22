Your browser does not support the audio element. Last November, Lincoln County voters approved a ballot measure limiting the number of short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. Their hope was to control the growing number of short-term rental homes in the county, with a plan to phase out short-term rentals in five years. But, earlier this month, the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals overturned the measure, ruling the decision goes against state laws. Quinton Smith is the founder of Yachats News. He joins us to share more about what this means for Lincoln County.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO