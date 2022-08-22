Read full article on original website
Could flu-like approach to COVID boosters put worst of pandemic behind us?
There are high hopes among medical experts that new doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine boosters will allow the U.S. to put the worst of the pandemic behind it.
Optimization of human small intestinal organoids
Researchers from the Organoid group (formerly the Clevers group) have improved human small intestinal organoids – miniature versions of the small intestine. This will help them to better study the functioning of the small intestine during health and disease. Specifically, the researchers managed to develop organoids that contain mature Paneth cells, which were not present in the previous human small intestinal organoids. The results of the study were published on the 23rd of August in Cell Stem Cell.
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced.
Organ-development discovery could boost battle against cancer
A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on how our digestive tract, lungs and liver form, and that finding could have important implications for our understanding of cancer.
Blood tests reveal gene expression changes in dolphins following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill
Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0272345. Article Title: Transcriptome profiling of blood from common bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) in the northern Gulf of Mexico to enhance health assessment capabilities. Author Countries: U.S.A. Funding: This research was made possible by a grant from The Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative (https://gulfresearchinitiative.org/)
Universal flu vaccine protects against variants of both influenza A and B viruses, biomedical sciences researchers find
ATLANTA—A new universal flu vaccine protects against diverse variants of both influenza A and B viruses in mice, according to a new study by researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University.
Therapeutic drug renders cancer cell weapon harmless
Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
Technology developed at UH could advance treatment of lymphoma
In the war against cancer, one of the most critical battles is waged on a cellular level as T cells from the immune system are altered in the lab to attack cancer cells. This form of immunotherapy, called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, can be a life-saving treatment resulting in tumor control lasting ten years or longer.
New method of examining the brain’s electrical signals could hold the key to better treatment of epilepsy and schizophrenia
A new method of examining the brain's electrical signals could hold the key to better treatment and understanding of conditions like epilepsy and schizophrenia.
Feeling anxious or blue? Ultra-processed foods may be to blame
Do you love those sugary-sweet beverages, reconstituted meat products and packaged snacks? You may want to reconsider based on a new study that explored whether individuals who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed food have more adverse mental health symptoms.
Chinese researchers identify new molecular targets into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), characterized by liver steatosis, inflammation and injury, has emerged as one of major causes for end-stage liver disease like hepatocellular carcinoma. However, what drives its progression?.
Physical activity may have a stronger role than genes in longevity
Previous research has shown that low physical activity and greater time spent sitting are associated with a higher risk of death. Does risk change if a person is genetically predisposed to live a long life?.
