AMD, Nvidia GPU Prices Continue Downward Turn

GPU prices on both sides of the Red and Green Team divide have continued their earthward course. The best graphics cards are now available for under 90% of their MSRP, in Germany at least, according to the German site 3D Center analysis.

3D Center’s latest figures plot the lowest retail prices at major German retailers in July against the U.S. MRSP. It means the prices aren’t necessarily what you’ll see in the U.S. but may indicate a broader trend. Furthermore, the exchange rate between the Euro and U.S. Dollar is currently poor, making prices higher on the eastward continent.

Where promotions and game bundles have failed, only further pricing reductions can push gamers toward buying a new graphics card under current market conditions. Add in the crypto crash that’s seen demand suffer as increased production to offset the chip shortage kicks in, plus the hints on the horizon of a new generation of pixel-pushers about to be released, and the opportunity for bargains becomes richer.

GPU Pricing (Image credit: 3D Center)

Mid-range AMD fans appear to be the most in luck, with the Radeon RX 6000 (Big Navi) cards dipping a little further than they had at the end of July to 84% of their MRSP. With the Radeon RX 6800 the first of AMD’s current generation of cards to launch, they are likely to be the first to be replaced and so are receiving steeper discounts. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) cards come next, at an average of 87% of their MRSP, with the broader market hovering around 90% of MRSP.

The most significant percentage fall comes in prices of the mighty Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti , which has seen prices tumble 41% below its recommended price. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti prices are what they were, but this is still quite a large number, over $1,300. In addition, lower-end options, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti , have risen in price, with 3D Center’s figures showing a five percent boost.

Many sites agree that prices, having been artificially high for so long, will continue to fall as the next generation of graphics cards nears release. So it may be worth waiting for the launch of the new cards rather than buying a used card now, especially as the risk of getting a worn-out ex-mining card is high.

