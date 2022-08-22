ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD, Nvidia GPU Prices Continue Downward Turn

By Ian Evenden
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

GPU prices on both sides of the Red and Green Team divide have continued their earthward course. The best graphics cards are now available for under 90% of their MSRP, in Germany at least, according to the German site 3D Center analysis.

3D Center’s latest figures plot the lowest retail prices at major German retailers in July against the U.S. MRSP. It means the prices aren’t necessarily what you’ll see in the U.S. but may indicate a broader trend. Furthermore, the exchange rate between the Euro and U.S. Dollar is currently poor, making prices higher on the eastward continent.

Where promotions and game bundles have failed, only further pricing reductions can push gamers toward buying a new graphics card under current market conditions. Add in the crypto crash that’s seen demand suffer as increased production to offset the chip shortage kicks in, plus the hints on the horizon of a new generation of pixel-pushers about to be released, and the opportunity for bargains becomes richer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrQAD_0hQhncUQ00

GPU Pricing (Image credit: 3D Center)

Mid-range AMD fans appear to be the most in luck, with the Radeon RX 6000 (Big Navi) cards dipping a little further than they had at the end of July to 84% of their MRSP. With the Radeon RX 6800 the first of AMD’s current generation of cards to launch, they are likely to be the first to be replaced and so are receiving steeper discounts. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) cards come next, at an average of 87% of their MRSP, with the broader market hovering around 90% of MRSP.

The most significant percentage fall comes in prices of the mighty Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti , which has seen prices tumble 41% below its recommended price. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti prices are what they were, but this is still quite a large number, over $1,300. In addition, lower-end options, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti , have risen in price, with 3D Center’s figures showing a five percent boost.

Many sites agree that prices, having been artificially high for so long, will continue to fall as the next generation of graphics cards nears release. So it may be worth waiting for the launch of the new cards rather than buying a used card now, especially as the risk of getting a worn-out ex-mining card is high.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Nvidia says it built too many GPUs — expect sales while it works on something ‘new’

PC sales abruptly tanked this quarter, so Nvidia, like Intel, is suddenly under the gun. What are you going to do about the billions of dollars of growth that just went up in smoke, investors tend to ask! But while that’s an annoying situation for Nvidia during today’s Q2 earnings, it’s an intriguing one for gamers like you and me — because Nvidia tried to placate those investors by revealing that exciting things may be on the way.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Linus Business#Linus Company Nvidia#Ne The Green#Green Team#German#Euro#Gpu Pricing Lrb Image
IGN

Chromebook vs. Laptop: Can ChromeOS Replace Windows?

Looking to buy a new computer? Odds are you’re probably considering either a Chromebook or a laptop. They go toe-to-toe on price, performance, and portability, all of which are important to consider when buying a new machine. They’re even made by the same companies and often have similar Intel and AMD hardware.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Nvidia RTX 40 series reveal could come as early as next month

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has now confirmed that the company’s next-gen graphics cards are coming soon. However, the company has yet to say exactly when. But, thanks to a quarterly earnings call, some believe that the RTX 40 series reveal could come as early as September. The RTX 40...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
Germany
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy