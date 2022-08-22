Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Pearl River’s Meet The Wildcats moved to 6 p.m. start
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The show must go on. Due to the possibility of inclement weather in the area during the day, today’s Meet The Wildcats event has been pushed back to a 6 p.m. start. The free event will still take place inside historic Dobie Holden Stadium. Meet...
Picayune Item
Pearl River women shutout rival Gulf Coast
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team spent the entire day wondering if they were going to get a chance to play Tuesday evening due to the weather. After pushing the game back, the Wildcats found a pocket on the radar without rain and made the most of the opportunity, defeating archrival Gulf Coast 1-0. “The day was tough because you don’t know if you’re going to get to play,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “Then you have to deal with finding the timing for the game and trying to keep the player’s minds right. I thought that the girls did alright. They worked really hard. We played well in spurts.
Picayune Item
Clem Dellenger Tourney set for Oct. 14
ERKINSTON — The annual Clem Dellenger Memorial Golf Tournament will be played Oct. 14 at Hickory Hill Country Club in Gautier. The major fundraising event for the Bulldog Club will kick off Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Homecoming Weekend. A shotgun start will take place at 8:30 a.m.
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball picks up first victory of ’22
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team got back to winning ways Tuesday, picking up its first win of the 2022 season with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18) victory over Coastal Alabama – East. “We’re so thankful to pull out the first win of the season,”...
Picayune Item
Picayune on the down end of roller-coaster match against Gautier
On Tuesday night the Picayune Lady Maroon Tied (1-5) fell to the Gautier Gators (8-3) in a 3-2 set. Picayune won sets one and three, both with 25-23 scores. Gautier won set two by 25-18, set four by 25-21 and set five by 15-10. The loss adds to the Lady Maroon Tide’s third consecutive loss in their roller-coaster start of a season.
Picayune Item
Lady Blue Devils fall 3-1 to Stone
The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (2-4) suffered their second loss in one week. They played the Stone Tomcats (1-3) this past Tuesday in four sets. The Lady Blue Devils won the first set then the Tomcats controlled the last three. What separated the two teams in the sets outcome were PRC’s errors.
Picayune Item
Hornets swept by Tornadoes
On Tuesday night the Poplarville Lady Hornets (3-2) traveled to play the Purvis Tornadoes (5-1) but was blown away in a 3-0 sweep. The Tornadoes were fundamentally sound in their win against the Hornets and the Lady Hornets didn’t play as well as Head Coach Amanda Ladner would of liked. But Ladner still gave kudos to Purvis for their ability to shut the Hornets down.
WLOX
The Coast's top sandwich pick helps continue celebrating National Sandwich Month
Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
Pine Belt schools score high in MAAP results
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As students return to school in the Pine Belt, they’re returning smarter than ever according to Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). Students and staff faced multiple challenges during the global pandemic. Challenges ranged from new ways of learning for students and the added fear that students were learning on different levels. Despite […]
Picayune Item
Ashton Bean
Ashton Clay Bean of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 19, 2022, at the age of 13. Ashton was a resident of Carriere and a student at Pearl River Central. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and football. Ashton was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helpful hand. He had a kind and caring soul that radiated around him. Ashton was a loving son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.
WLOX
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
Picayune Item
Shun Labron Stubbs
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. ~2 Timothy 4:7-8.
ourmshome.com
Did You Know a Swimming Pool is Underneath the L.C. Hatcher Gym?
Yes, there is a swimming pool underneath the gymnasium at L.C. Hatcher Elementary. This is one of those “things to know.”. Some of you might say, “What?” Others of you might say, “Oh yes, there is indeed,” or “Oh my, I had forgotten about that.” Extraordinary bits of trivia can be found in any community or town. Lucedale is not without its share. Because enough interesting truth lies within this small town, no one needs to make up grandiose tales.
WLOX
New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening
Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier & more widespread later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
Picayune Item
Easley wins award from ISSA
Pearl River County native turned blues singer and writer Angela Easley has won the 2022 International Singer-Songwriters Association Entertainer of the Year Award. The songwriter who had her album “Rise” ranked number one on the 2022 on Billboard Blues Chart, and Easely was nominated for 10 award categories by the International Singer-Songwriters Association Awards (ISSA) as a songwriter and artist.
WLOX
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
bobgermanylaw.com
Pascagoula, MS - Jason Clark, Curtis Price Killed in Head-On Crash on MS-63
Pascagoula, MS (August 23, 2022) - A head-on collision outside of Pascagoula left two people dead on Monday night, August 22. The fatal crash took place on MS-63 at around 9:30 p.m. in Jackson County. Local reports revealed that 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula was headed southbound in a Ford...
Wrong-way Hwy 63 crash kills two south of George County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 Monday night. It happened just south of the George-Jackson county line around 9:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jason Clark, 25, of Pascagoula, was traveling south when it collided with a 2012 […]
Picayune Item
James Edward Spriggs
“The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away: blessed be the name of the LORD.” Job 1:21. James Edward Spriggs was born on April 9, 1951 to the late Sherman and Delmar Spriggs in Tylertown, MS. He ended this earthly existence on August 16, 2022 in Picayune, MS at the age of 71.
WDAM-TV
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
