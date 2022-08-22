Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
abc17news.com
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres. Rayford worked for the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department at the time but has since been fired. The prosecutor says Rayford drove 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without his emergency lights or sirens, before he hit Turner, who was standing on a road outside his vehicle helping with a traffic stop when he was hit.
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with shooting woman during attempted carjacking
A Missouri man was indicted Wednesday on charges accusing him of shooting a woman while attempting to take her car outside of a north St. Louis Walgreens earlier this month. The indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, from St. Louis, attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima by force and violence on August 1, and fired a gun in furtherance of that crime. Dozier, a previously convicted felon, was then caught with a firearm on August 10, the indictment says.
KMOV
21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St....
2021 gas station murder: 21-year-old St. Louis man charged
A 21-year-old has been charged in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting inside a BP gas station in north St. Louis City.
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV
16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
'We were not able to say goodbye': South city homicide victim's family wants justice
ST. LOUIS — Miranda Wiott and her twin sister Amanda took a picture of their brother, wishing his life lasted longer. "One moment we're calm and collected and the next moment it's a burst of tears thinking about what he went through," Miranda Wiott said. On Aug. 15, their...
Thieves targeting St. Louis marijuana dispensaries
St. Louis Police are looking into a possible break-in at a marijuana dispensary.
ktvo.com
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
Teen at bus stop, man changing tire robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis
Thieves robbed a teenager at a bus stop and a man changing a tire at gunpoint Tuesday evening in St. Louis.
Man shot, killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Man charged for St. Louis Walgreens carjacking
A man has been charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and a shooting outside a St. Louis Walgreen's that left a woman wounded.
Toddler tests positive for fentanyl; caregiver at large
A 32-year-old St. Louis man is at large after police and prosecutors say a one-year-old girl ingested the drug fentanyl while under his supervision.
St. Louis police arrest one man in connection to fatal gas station shooting
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday morning they have arrested one man in connection with a fatal gas station shooting. Daevone Austin, 21, was arrested by police for a gas station shooting, leaving one man dead. The 21-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder...
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
KMOV
Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of...
Rising homicide rates in St. Louis trigger rising concerns
ST. LOUIS — From the director of public safety to a concerned, third ward committeewoman to furious citizens, people are fed up with the homicides that seemingly happen daily now in St. Louis. "Of course, any homicide, any loss of life is distressing," said Dan Isom, the city's director...
