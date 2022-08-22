ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres. Rayford worked for the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department at the time but has since been fired. The prosecutor says Rayford drove 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without his emergency lights or sirens, before he hit Turner, who was standing on a road outside his vehicle helping with a traffic stop when he was hit.
FLORISSANT, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man charged with shooting woman during attempted carjacking

A Missouri man was indicted Wednesday on charges accusing him of shooting a woman while attempting to take her car outside of a north St. Louis Walgreens earlier this month. The indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, from St. Louis, attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima by force and violence on August 1, and fired a gun in furtherance of that crime. Dozier, a previously convicted felon, was then caught with a firearm on August 10, the indictment says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Montana State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South City#Violent Crime#3600#Crimestoppers
KMOV

16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy