Lil Yachty Shows Off New OVO Tattoo On Board Drake’s Private Jet
Lil Yachty has celebrated his 25th birthday in style by pledging his allegiance to OVO Sound while on board Drake‘s private jet. The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23) to share a photo of him and Drizzy eating chicken and drinking Sprite on Air Drake, along with photos of himself outside the aircraft.
DJ Khaled Says JAY-Z Picked His Latest Cover Art & Says 'God Did' Is His Best Album
Miami, Florida – DJ Khaled has revealed that JAY-Z picked out the cover art for his upcoming thirteenth studio album, God Did which arrives on Friday (August 26). The We The Best boss made the revelation during a recent video interview with Billboard‘s deputy director of Hip Hop and R&B Carl Lamarre. According to Khaled, he stuck to the same formula in having Hov choose a cover out of two options while also revealing the Brooklyn rap legend thinks God Did is his best album.
DJ Khaled Enlists Kanye West, Drake, JAY-Z & More For 'God Did' Album
With DJ Khaled’s God Did album set to land on Friday (August 26), the We The Best mogul raised anticipation surrounding the album when he revealed the star-studded tracklist. “I want to thank EVERYONE who believed. On this album and beyond. THANK YOU!. This album is special,” Khaled wrote...
DJ Khaled Stunts On Future With ‘God Did’ $3M Watch
DJ Khaled seems to have upgraded his watch collection thanks to the lord above. On what looks like the set of a music video with Future, Khaled flexed what appears to be an icy Jacob Co. Billionaire watch on his wrist that he’s claimed cost $3 million. “God told...
JID Holds Scavenger Hunt So Fans Can Hear His New Album Early
As the hype for JID’s new album The Forever Story hits a fever pitch, the Dreamville rapper announced he’s hosting a scavenger hunt for fans who can’t wait until Friday (August 26) to hear the new album. JID took to social media to announce that there will...
FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash
The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
Kodak Black Responds To Jackboy Diss Track: 'This Bitch Ass Wanna Be Me So Bad!'
Kodak Black and his ex-Sniper Gang artist Jackboy have a rift that only continues to deepen. After Jackboy dropped a diss track aimed at his former label boss earlier this week, Yak has seemingly responded. On Tuesday (August 23), Kodak uploaded a pair of posts to his Instagram Stories for...
Capitol Records Cuts Ties With Virtual Rapper FN Meka
Capitol Records has cut ties with their A.I. rapper project FN Meka, per the New York Times‘ Joe Coscarelli. The record label had received significant backlash for signing the virtual rapper powered by artificial intelligence. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group...
Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Him In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault
Tory Lanez’ lawyer will no longer be representing him in his ongoing legal battle against Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, aka Prince. Lanez’ lawyer Christopher E. Ells filed a motion on Wednesday (August 24) asking the court for permission to stop representing the Toronto rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences which cannot be resolved.” In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the attorney wrote he is “unable to effectively represent” Lanez, and told the court it was in the best interest of both parties for him to leave. The judge reportedly signed off on the request.
Usher Responds To Diddy's 'R&B Is Dead' Proclamation: 'He Sounds Nuts'
Diddy sparked a spirited debate when he proclaimed R&B is “dead” in a recent Instagram Live — and now, Usher has responded. During an interview with the SiriusXM show Bevelations, the R&B star scoffed at the notion the genre was anything but alive and well. “When I...
Krayzie Bone Thinks Artificial Intelligence Will Take Real Rappers' Jobs
Krayzie Bone has a warning for rappers out there amid all the commotion surrounding FN Meka and artificial intelligence (AI) crossing over into the Hip Hop scene. The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member took some time to talk to TMZ about Capitol Records recently signing the new AI rapper called FN Meka that’s taking over the internet with his music. According to Krayzie, he thinks there’s a future for AI in Hip Hop, but it needs to be done the right way.
Nick Cannon Announces He's Expecting Baby Number 10
Nick Cannon is once again having another kid. The Wild ‘N Out personality took to Instagram to showcase a pregnancy photoshoot he did with his ex-beau Brittany Bell. This would mark the third child the pair have had together, and the tenth child overall for Nick Cannon. “Time Stopped...
2Pac, Snoop Dogg & Nipsey Hussle Deemed 'Soldiers For The Devil' By Ex-ESPN Journalist Jason Whitlock
2Pac, Snoop Dogg and Nipsey Hussle have been branded “soldiers for the devil” by former ESPN journalist Jason Whitlock. During an episode of Fearless with Jason Whitlock, the dogmatic host spoke about gangsta rap now being the preferred soundtrack for youth sports, something he said is detrimental to kids growing up in this generation.
Lil Wayne's Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages
Lil Wayne’s former assistant has sued the Young Money rapper after he reportedly was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne’s private jet. Andrew Williams has sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence.
JID Reveals 'The Forever Story' Tracklist Featuring Lil Durk, Lil Wayne & More
JID has revealed the tracklist to his anticipated The Forever Story album, which is set to arrive on Friday (August 26). The album boasts 16 tracks — 17 in total if “2007” is included, but the potential LP closer was scrapped due to sample clearance issues. Look...
Chris Brown & WizKid Celebrate Black Beauty In 'Call Me Every Day' Music Video
Chris Brown and WizKid have given their Breezy collaboration, “Call Me Every Day,” a steamy visual treatment. Check it out below. The music video, which was directed by child., was unleashed on Wednesday (August 24) and finds a woman taking a bath before she starts daydreaming about Chris and Wiz. She’s then transported to an African village where the Virginia native links up with the Nigerian megastar to celebrate Black beauty.
Snoop Dogg & Eminem Team Up For Metaverse Performance At 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Snoop Dogg and Eminem have been tapped to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and they’re planning to take things to the next level. On Thursday (August 25), the rap legends announced they will take fans to the metaverse with their set, billing it as “a first-of-its-kind performance … inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.” The popular music channel will team up with Yuga Labs to bring the performance to life.
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Carl Crawford After J. Prince Comments: 'I Developed 1501'
Houston, TX – Megan Thee Stallion has responded to J. Prince’s comments involving 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford and their ongoing legal battle. Just hours after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder defended Crawford and accused both Megan and her Roc Nation management of lying, the “Savage” rapper fired off a series of tweets telling her side of the story and venting at the same time. According to Megan, 1501 had nothing to do with her artist development.
Snoop Dogg On Cordae Writing For Him: ‘It’s About What I Can’t See’
Snoop Dogg has explained in a new interview why he’s happy to let other people write for him at this stage in his career. Tha Doggfather’s most recent project, BODR, features a number of different artists including rising stars Jane Handcock, HeyDeon and Nefertitti Avani. But more than just guest artists, he also had Cordae write for him on the song “We Don’t Gotta Worry No More.”
Dame Dash Revisits JAY-Z Breakup, Says He Was ‘Betrayed’ For Money
Dame Dash has opened up about his relationship with JAY-Z and how their falling out amid the Roc-A-Fella Records split led to an empire’s demise. Sitting down with The Art of Dialogue, Dame discussed feeling betrayed for money by JAY-Z, but still referred to him as his friend these days.
