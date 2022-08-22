Read full article on original website
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Creating New Golf League
Last week, Tiger Woods met with some of the top players on the PGA Tour to discuss the future of the sport. Fast forward to this Wednesday, and the 15-time major champion had a major announcement to share with his fans. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are forming an innovative...
Is Hideki Matsuyama the “Huge Domino to Fall” in LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour?
The LIV Golf Series is fully expected to announce seven new members on August 29 after the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s season-ending FedEx Cup Championship this weekend in Atlanta, and it is anticipated that all of the defectors will debut for their new circuit in Boston on September 2.
PGA Tour Announces Major Changes After Players Only Meeting With Tiger Woods
Continuing to fight off mounting pressure from rival golf league, LIV, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced sweeping changes on the heels of last week's players-only meeting hosted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. On Wednesday, the PGA announced that the Tour's top players are making an "unprecedented" commitment to...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new multi-million pound stadium-style event as PGA Tour bite back at LIV Golf rivals
TIGER WOODS and Rory McIlroy are to blast golf into the future after announcing a revolutionary “tech-infused” league to be played inside a STADIUM. The PGA superstars yesterday launched TGL - complete with a giant virtual golf course in a custom-built arena - to fight back against the cash-rich Saudi-backed LIV series.
Rory McIlroy: Players should make informed decisions on LIV Golf Tour
Rory McIlroy would like players to be informed on the decision they are making before joining the LIV Golf Tour. The Northern Irishman also spoke glowingly about working alongside Tiger Woods for the benefit of the PGA Tour.
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy team up for new virtual PGA tournament
NEW YORK — Two of golf’s biggest names -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- are stepping up to lead a new virtual golf tournament. Called the TGL, the new virtual golf league, launched in partnership with the PGA, will have pros compete in a series of primetime stadium-style team showdowns.
Scottie Scheffler's lead grows, Rory McIlroy's weird day and a pair of 64s among Thursday takeaways at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler started with a two-stroke lead in the staggered-start leaderboard at the Tour Championship. By day’s end, it had more than doubled to five strokes over Xander Schauffele. Scheffler birdied the final three holes to shoot 5-under 65 at East Lake Golf Club and improved...
