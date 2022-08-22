ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Creating New Golf League

Last week, Tiger Woods met with some of the top players on the PGA Tour to discuss the future of the sport. Fast forward to this Wednesday, and the 15-time major champion had a major announcement to share with his fans. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are forming an innovative...
How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour

A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Will Arnett, Wondery and Amazon Amp Partner on Formula 1 Podcast

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Amazon’s audio livestreaming platform Amp announced its first-ever sports programming, under the brand Fast & Loose, premiering at the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand...
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade

There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy team up for new virtual PGA tournament

NEW YORK — Two of golf’s biggest names -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- are stepping up to lead a new virtual golf tournament. Called the TGL, the new virtual golf league, launched in partnership with the PGA, will have pros compete in a series of primetime stadium-style team showdowns.
Disney+ Pulls Avatar Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release

James Cameron‘s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been removed from Disney+ as it heads back to theaters ahead of the release of its long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. The film will return to theaters on Sept. 23 for two weeks and will be shown in a new, 4K high-dynamic range restoration. Variety reports the movie will return to Disney+ before Avatar: The Way of Water’s released on Dec. 16.
