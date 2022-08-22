A fair, equitable formula needed for small businesses

As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being actively involved when it comes to laws and regulations affecting entrepreneurs. A strong democracy provides us the freedom to elect officials who listen and act according to the voices of small businesses.

It is imperative that every voter, not just entrepreneurs, speak out in support of a fair and equitable democracy.

Unfortunately, there are efforts to undermine our democracy and not honor free, fair, and secure elections. If these efforts succeed, candidates will win not by listening to input from the voters, but by manipulation of election rules. When that happens, the voice of small businesses will be muted. Likewise, North Carolinas is becoming a mecca for economic growth – ranked No. 1 in two current publications.

We are calling on our elected officials to legislate a fair and equitable formula for small businesses.

John Martin

Concord