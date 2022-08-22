ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fulton Co. man accused of killing toddler enters not guilty plea

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fulton County man accused of killing a toddler pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges on Tuesday. Court records show Devon Harris, 27, pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children on Tuesday, August 23. He’s facing charges after authorities say he caused the death of 3-year-old Gemma Thompson.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD attempting to identify suspects in alleged assault, robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify suspects in an alleged assault and robbery. According to police, the incident took place in the 3400 block of Rushland Ave. on August 18. An incident report states that law enforcement met the 44-year-old victim at a hospital....
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima man jailed after brief standoff with SWAT team

LIMA — A Lima man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a brief standoff that included hostage negotiators and the Allen County S.W.A.T. team. According to a statement from Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte, the department received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. Tuesday concerning a disturbance at 1610 S. Union St. When officers arrived, they spoke to Lane Riley, 40, of Van Wert, who said she was assaulted inside the South Union Street dwelling by Jacquavious Cartwright, 34, the resident of the home. Lane told police a handgun was used by Cartwright during the assault and that he was still armed and inside the residence.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man arrested, accused of shooting woman at party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman at a party this summer. According to court documents, Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after a shooting that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital in June. It happened in the 600...
TOLEDO, OH
#Violent Crime#Bowling Green High School#Fastrak Performance
sent-trib.com

Catalytic converters stolen in BG

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Division was called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta Man To Serve Nine Months In Prison For Attempted Domestic Violence

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Eduardo Lara, Jr., 50, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey...
DELTA, OH
hometownstations.com

Dante Tate makes appearance in Hancock County for pre-trial

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who is accused of being part of a Bluffton police officer's death appeared in Hancock County court today(8/23/22). 19-year-old Dante Tate appeared for a pre-trial. He's accused of being in the car that struck and killed Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis back in March of 2022. Tate is facing two counts each of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of complicity to receiving stolen property.
BLUFFTON, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Defiance County man shot following alleged family dispute Saturday

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 6,000-block of Cicero Road around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a shooting complaint. When deputies arrived, they found a man, who hasn't been identified, shot. He was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton

KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
KENTON, OH
sent-trib.com

OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH

