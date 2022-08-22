College students return to campus without access to abortion

Read full article on original website
Related
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison...
Court: Arkansas can't ban treatment of transgender kids
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can't enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled for October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.
NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades
RALEIGH, N.C. — Early-grade students in North Carolina’s public schools made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year, outpacing students in other states evaluated with similar testing, the Department of Public Instruction said Thursday. The gains came during the first full school year...
Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel's $20B Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday. When the company's two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
DENVER — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of use and...
NC among the most affordable places to have a baby. Tips from a financial planner
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is among the more affordable states in the U.S. to have a baby, and the Raleigh-Durham area is one of the least expensive areas of North Carolina to deliver a child, according to data from the Health Care Cost Institute. Data from the Institute...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrats: NC educators need financial and moral support
RALEIGH, N.C. — As many traditional public schools return to class next week, North Carolina Democratic legislative leaders called on colleagues Thursday to support providing more financial resources to recruit and retain educators. Districts across the state trying to fill thousands of teacher and staff positions would benefit from...
WRAL News
Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney Norman...
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The...
Editorial: Legislative leaders get more specific on changing N.C. abortion laws
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It was a remarkably specific statement about how Senate Leader Phil Berger wants to change the state’s laws concerning abortion. Abortion after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy would be banned – with narrow exceptions. Until Berger’s comments earlier...
NC reports hemorrhagic disease in deer in 39 counties
Yadkin County, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a warning about a disease spreading among deer in North Carolina. Over the last month, sick deer suspected of having hemorrhagic disease have been reported in 39 counties, especially in the mountains and the Piedmont, officials said Wednesday.
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
PEARL, Miss. — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern Baptist...
California looks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s expected 2035 requirement that all new cars, trucks and SUVs be electric- or hydrogen-powered will set a minimum standard for how far the vehicles can travel and incentivize automakers to give discounts to make purchases more affordable. California Air Resources Board staff detailed the...
NC commission rejects proposal for tighter restrictions on poll watchers
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Rules Review Commission on Thursday voted to prevent the state’s elections board from going forward with tightened rules for poll watchers ahead of the November election. The move follows state elections officials’ unanimous vote last week to approve temporary changes to more...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres...
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
ER visits for COVID symptoms, hospital admissions for COVID-19 decline for three consecutive weeks
Data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms are down for the third consecutive week. For the week ending on Aug. 20, about 5.8% of the state’s emergency room visits were for COVID-like symptoms. The figure was 7.5%...
State elections officials to consider removing Democrat from ballot in key legislative race
Raleigh, N.C. — The Currituck County Board of Elections voted 3-2 Tuesday to advance an election protest in a key legislative race, finding substantial evidence that North Carolina Senate District 3 Democratic candidate Valerie Jordan isn’t a resident of the district. The protest was filed by Jordan’s Republican...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0