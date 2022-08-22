ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-ever footage from HBO's The Last of Us TV show is out and looks fantastic

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
Expectations for HBO’s take on The Last of Us are sky-high primarily because it doesn’t look like your typical low-budget video game adaptation, at least not in the first teaser footage.

On Sunday, HBO released a showreel video containing several snippets of video from The Last of Us. It’s quite brief, but we can see Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in action. Curiously enough, Pascal only utters, “You have no idea what loss is,” one of the more iconic and recognizable lines from The Last of Us.

Watch the footage for yourself below. As a heads-up: it doesn’t pop up until the sizzle reel’s end.

That incredibly brief shot of Joel holding his daughter is clearly from The Last of Us‘ opening. Total emotional gut punch. I won’t elaborate beyond that — if you know, you know.

Fans have put together side-by-side comparisons of HBO’s series with that of the original game’s cutscenes too, and it’s pretty dead-on.

There’s also a quick shot of Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame playing Bill, the paranoid survivalist Joel and Ellie meet early in the story.

The Last of Us isn’t premiering until 2023, but only a few months of this year remain. So it won’t be a long wait. Until then, fans can check out The Last of Us Part 1 as a refresher.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

