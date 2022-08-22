Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 […]
WTHI
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana, man will face charges after he is accused of leading cops on a chase in a stolen SUV. It started early Wednesday morning around US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. Indiana State Police says they tried to pull the SUV over because...
WISH-TV
Terre Haute man faces prison time for dealing meth while on probation
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man with a long criminal history faces prison time after pleading guilty of dealing methamphetamine while on probation. The Vigo County Drug Task Force searched 44-year-old Shane Theisz’s home in Terre Haute on July 28 and found almost 5 ounces of methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, $7,195 in cash and two loaded handguns, which one was reported stolen, according to court documents.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man after an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle. Police say at around 3:05 a.m., Trooper Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
Brazil man arrested for car theft, Vigo Co. warrant
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle after Brazil Police reportedly found him dealing with car trouble on the side of the road. According to police, Trevor Fulk was found with the hood up on a vehicle that was reported stolen near Knight and Leavitt Streets […]
freedom929.com
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
vincennespbs.org
Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper
A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
WTHI
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
WTHI
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a hit-and-run suspect. Police are looking for the driver of a grey Ford pickup. He's described as a White male in his 20's. Police say the driver struck and critically injured 60 year old Jack Robertson...
WTHI
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements. The hang-up with repairs for...
newschannel20.com
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
Woman pleads guilty to federal fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identify theft, after trying to obtain $17,550 using stolen checkbooks and driver’s licenses at West Virginia banks. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, according to court documents, on October 19, 2020, wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook, cashed the […]
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Bedford woman strikes man with fist and tv remote, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a physical fight at 802 O Street. When police arrived they found a male and female on the porch who appeared to “be disheveled.”. The female was 47-year-old Maria Kindall, of Bedford...
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County
GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
WTHI
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
wamwamfm.com
6 Speeding Tickets in Petersburg School Zone
Police are asking drivers to actually follow the speed limit after six people were given speeding tickets in a school zone. Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police said one person was driving 62 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone at Pike Central High School. Two...
Two arrested after weekend vandalism series
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of juveniles have been arrested in Charleston in connection to a series of vandalism incidents over the weekend. Charleston Police said they and their counterparts in Mattoon received dozens of complaints of damaged vehicles and building windows on Sunday. The following day, officers from both departments identified and arrested […]
