Opponent First Look: Tulsa

Your Cincinnati Bearcats begin October with a trip to the great state of Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Last season, the highly esteemed Philip Montgomery brought Tulsa to another bowl game, garnering them a 30-17 win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The win gave Tulsa a 7-6 mark on the season.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
kgou.org

Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
News On 6

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
KXII.com

New Chick-fil-A opening in Denison this week

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Denison community Thursday. The restaurant located at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Drive will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with drive-thru available until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
News On 6

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
KTEN.com

North Texas Regional Airport sees growth

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — North Texas Regional Airport continues to grow with Grayson County, and the latest addition will be taking off very soon. "We currently have a little over 33 acres of property, and on that property we have about 100,000 of square feet of vertical structure," said Brian Walker with Rise Aviation. "We're really excited about a new tenant."
