Congresswoman Miller Visits West Virginia State University

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) today visited West Virginia State University (WVSU), where she met with President Ericke Cage and toured the campus. Founded in 1891 as a Historically Black College (HBCU), West Virginia State University has a current enrollment of over 3,500 students.

“I was excited to be at West Virginia State University to meet new friends and see their wonderful vision,” said Congresswoman Miller. “I enjoyed learning more about the agriculture program as well as the nursing program, which is so important right now because we have a void to fill in West Virginia when it comes to nurses. My visit made clear that WVSU is doing outstanding work to prepare students for their next steps, while also cultivating a positive learning environment based on the University’s diverse history and rich culture. Under President Cage’s leadership, I am confident that WVSU will continue to educate and empower our next generation of leaders.”