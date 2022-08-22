ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Congresswoman Miller Visits West Virginia State University

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBncC_0hQhj7GQ00

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) today visited West Virginia State University (WVSU), where she met with President Ericke Cage and toured the campus. Founded in 1891 as a Historically Black College (HBCU), West Virginia State University has a current enrollment of over 3,500 students.

“I was excited to be at West Virginia State University to meet new friends and see their wonderful vision,” said Congresswoman Miller. “I enjoyed learning more about the agriculture program as well as the nursing program, which is so important right now because we have a void to fill in West Virginia when it comes to nurses. My visit made clear that WVSU is doing outstanding work to prepare students for their next steps, while also cultivating a positive learning environment based on the University’s diverse history and rich culture. Under President Cage’s leadership, I am confident that WVSU will continue to educate and empower our next generation of leaders.”

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

West Virginia State University to Host Katherine Johnson Day Observance Friday, Aug. 26

West Virginia State University will host a Katherine Johnson Day Observance on Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at the site of her statue on campus. Aug. 26 was Johnson’s birthday and the day has previously been declared Katherine Johnson Day in West Virginia by the state Legislature. The program will feature a wreath laying at the statue and also brief remarks about Johnson’s life and legacy and impact on not only her alma mater but the nation and world.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

DHHR Recruiting Events Showcase Job Opportunities Statewide

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is actively recruiting applicants for job openings statewide. DHHR offers a wide range of careers that provide the opportunity to work as a team to assure necessary resources and information are accessible to West Virginia residents.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Capito Tours WVU Forensics Lab

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) met with students and faculty of West Virginia University’s (WVU) Department of Forensic and Investigative Science. During the visit, Senator Capito received an overview of the program, and learned more about the university’s plans to use recent funding through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request she secured to support the purchase of new equipment. Click here to watch a video recap of Senator Capito’s visit.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

New WVU teacher education initiative brings coding to K-5 classrooms

A West Virginia University instructional design expert is looking to break the code of the traditional elementary school classroom. Here is what Ugur Kale envisions: In an upper-elementary classroom in West Virginia, kids are learning about food access. It’s an issue that affects many of their families, who might purchase groceries with WIC or live nowhere near a supermarket.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A rainy summer has set a record in West Virginia’s capital city. With a month still left in the summer, the 23.23 inches (59 centimeters) of rain that has fallen in Charleston since June 21 broke the mark of 23.13 inches (58.75 centimeters) set in 1958, the National Weather Service said.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Co-Leads Letter Protesting Anti-Semitic Business Practices By ESG Ratings Firm

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey co-led a 17-state coalition Tuesday in asking financial services firm Morningstar Inc., about reports that the company—through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sustainalytics—may be furthering the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. According to the letter,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Wvsu
Lootpress

Capito Hosts Broadband Summit

WHEELING, WV – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, along with Congressman David McKinley (R-W.Va.), today hosted Doug Kinkoph, Associate Administrator for the Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), for a broadband summit in Wheeling, W.Va.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Concord University receives 10,000 dollar grant

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has approved two separate grants for Concord University totaling $10,000. The Diversity for Equity Grant will receive $5,000, and the other half will support mental health initiatives on campus. Nancy Ellison, Director of Multicultural Affairs at CU, says...
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha River cleanup is next month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV(AP) — A cleanup project is planned for West Virginia’s Kanawha River next month. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is sponsoring the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10. Cleanup sites will be...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fairmont State Foundation announces new board members

“FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fairmont State Foundation announced Tuesday the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. The new board members are Christina Lavorata, Taylor Downs, and John Guido. “We are so enthusiastic to have these highly capable and genuinely caring individuals join our board,”...
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Lootpress

Anderson Takes Oath of Office

CHARLESTON, WV — Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Aug. 24. Anderson will represent the 35th District to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha. The district currently includes includes the southwestern part of Kanawha County South Charleston, Dunbar, Jefferson, and St. Albans.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Tickets on Sale Now for Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference

The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia (Alliance), Coalfield Development and the West Virginia Community Development Hub (WV Hub) are excited to celebrate the fifth-year anniversary of the Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference at the University of Charleston Nov. 15 to 17. Tickets are priced at $35 a day or $75 for an all-access pass.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy