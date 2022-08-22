ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avanath Capital Management Purchases 669-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles for $230MM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Avanath Capital Management, LLC, a private real estate investment manager, announces it has acquired a 669-unit family workforce housing community located in Los Angeles, California for $230 million. The firm purchased the property, Baldwin Village, as a joint venture with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) and Kaiser Permanente, and plans to involve a few additional institutional investors in the coming months Avanath plans to convert 70% of Baldwin Village’s units to affordable housing, serving residents earning between 60% and 80% of area median income (AMI) and allowing the firm to provide budget-friendly homes in the country’s least affordable rental market, according to Daryl Carter, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Avanath.
Zambezi Leases 10,484 SQFT Headquarters Space in Culver City

LOS ANGELES, August 25, 2022 – JLL announced today that Zambezi, an established independent, female owned advertising agency, has recently signed a new 10,484-square-foot lease at 3520 Hayden Avenue in the Conjunctive Points creative office community of Culver City, California. The space will be Zambezi’s new headquarters. JLL’s...
Silver Star Real Estate Purchase 304-Unit Apartment Community in Riverside for $204MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, Silver Star Real Estate acquired the property for $204 million, or about $671,052 per unit.) Los Angeles – August 9, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of Metro 3610, a 304-unit, value-add multifamily community in Riverside, California, to Silver Star Real Estate, a privately owned real estate company based in La Palma, California. CBRE’s Dean Zander and Stewart Weston represented the sellers.
Los Angeles

Southern California Is Still Golden: If Everyone is Leaving, Why is the Housing Market so Strong?
C3 Development Group Buys 37,692 SQFT Office Building for $19.5MM

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the $19.5 million sale of 2200 Pacific Coast Highway, a three-story, executive office building in Hermosa Beach, California. Newmark Private Capital Group’s Vice Chairman Sean Fulp and Managing Directors Ryan Plummer and Mark Schuessler in partnership with Executive Managing Directors...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
Rent relief program opens Monday

The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
