An AMC movie theater totaling 110,000 square feet has recently been placed up for sale in Thousand Oaks. According to the listing from CBRE, the property, which is part of a larger shopping center, is being offered at $24.62 million, or about $224 per square foot. The movie theater is...
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Avanath Capital Management, LLC, a private real estate investment manager, announces it has acquired a 669-unit family workforce housing community located in Los Angeles, California for $230 million. The firm purchased the property, Baldwin Village, as a joint venture with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) and Kaiser Permanente, and plans to involve a few additional institutional investors in the coming months Avanath plans to convert 70% of Baldwin Village’s units to affordable housing, serving residents earning between 60% and 80% of area median income (AMI) and allowing the firm to provide budget-friendly homes in the country’s least affordable rental market, according to Daryl Carter, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Avanath.
LOS ANGELES, August 25, 2022 – JLL announced today that Zambezi, an established independent, female owned advertising agency, has recently signed a new 10,484-square-foot lease at 3520 Hayden Avenue in the Conjunctive Points creative office community of Culver City, California. The space will be Zambezi’s new headquarters. JLL’s...
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, Silver Star Real Estate acquired the property for $204 million, or about $671,052 per unit.) Los Angeles – August 9, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of Metro 3610, a 304-unit, value-add multifamily community in Riverside, California, to Silver Star Real Estate, a privately owned real estate company based in La Palma, California. CBRE’s Dean Zander and Stewart Weston represented the sellers.
Southern California Is Still Golden: If Everyone is Leaving, Why is the Housing Market so Strong?
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the $19.5 million sale of 2200 Pacific Coast Highway, a three-story, executive office building in Hermosa Beach, California. Newmark Private Capital Group’s Vice Chairman Sean Fulp and Managing Directors Ryan Plummer and Mark Schuessler in partnership with Executive Managing Directors...
A 2.06-acre industrial property offering potential redevelopment opportunities has recently been placed up for sale in the Los Angeles submarket of Rancho Dominguez. According to a property listing by Marcus & Millichap, the industrial asset is on the market, with guidance set at $16.17 million. The property is located at...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) today announced that it has completed the sale of Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, to an established commercial real estate investor who owns other retail assets in Southern California. The sale price of $537.5 million (at 100%, URW share 49%), funded by the investor through...
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, CA: A deceased person was located at the entrance to an alley near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Main Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to...
Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
The Bell Gardens city council voted to advance a plan that caps annual rent hikes at 4%, joining Pomona in adopting new rent controls.
Southern California this weekend will be warm with some parts seeing morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
