Yardbarker
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?
The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
BBC
Rory McIlroy says players considering LIV switch must be 'completely informed'
Rory McIlroy says golfers considering leaving the PGA Tour in order to join LIV Golf must be "completely informed" over what they are leaving behind. The Tour announced on Wednesday that it is increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of the breakaway league. There has been continued...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship
More than half of the 2022 Tour Championship field can break Tiger Woods' season earnings record this week. The post Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour must hold on to Hideki Matsuyama amidst LIV rumours - Here is why...
Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest stars on the international golf scene. Away from the American dominance of the world rankings, he has been a constant representing Japan since he turned professional in 2013. He was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in back-to-back years and...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship?
A look at membership costs for East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the PGA Tour Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA
Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
LIV Golfers Not Welcome If They Come Crawling Back
Jay Monahan eliminated any question of that today.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports
NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Golf Digest
2022 Tour Championship tee times: Thursday's first-round pairings
It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
ESPN
FedEx Cup 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the Tour Championship
ATLANTA -- The winner of this week's season-ending Tour Championship, which starts Thursday at East Lake Golf Club, will take home an $18 million bonus. The top 29 players in the FedEx Cup Playoffs points standings will compete for the top prize, after Will Zalatoris, who was third in the standings, had to withdraw on Tuesday because of a back injury.
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: FedEx Cup Playoffs field, schedule for Round 1 at East Lake
It all comes down to this. The best players on the PGA Tour -- 29 of them, to be exact -- are set to begin play in the 2022 Tour Championship. Typically meant for the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup, the odd number comes as Will Zalatoris was forced to withdrawal from competition after suffering a back injury in the third round of the BMW Championship.
Golf Digest
How to cut down on your three-putts
How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
FanSided
