ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
GOLF
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour must hold on to Hideki Matsuyama amidst LIV rumours - Here is why...

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest stars on the international golf scene. Away from the American dominance of the world rankings, he has been a constant representing Japan since he turned professional in 2013. He was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in back-to-back years and...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Porter
ESPN

Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA

Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports

NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
Golf Digest

2022 Tour Championship tee times: Thursday's first-round pairings

It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Tour Championship
ESPN

FedEx Cup 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the Tour Championship

ATLANTA -- The winner of this week's season-ending Tour Championship, which starts Thursday at East Lake Golf Club, will take home an $18 million bonus. The top 29 players in the FedEx Cup Playoffs points standings will compete for the top prize, after Will Zalatoris, who was third in the standings, had to withdraw on Tuesday because of a back injury.
GOLF
Golf Digest

How to cut down on your three-putts

How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
GOLF
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy