Davenport Little League team releases statement after players put stuffing in teammate's hair
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — During an ESPN broadcast of Sunday's Little League Classic game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, Davenport Southeast teammates could be seen putting stuffing from the stuffed animals given away at the game onto a Black player's head. Images of the Black player...
Black Player Covered In Cotton By White Teammates At Little League World Series
ESPN footage of the team from Davenport, Iowa, went viral for all the wrong reasons, but Little League officials said there was "no ill intent."
Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast
Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
LLWS Officials Respond to Controversial Video
The statement comes after the ESPN broadcast showed players sticking cotton in a Black player’s hair.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Andy Pettitte joining loaded Team USA coaching staff for World Baseball Classic
Team USA announced its coaching staff for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and it includes a pair of notable former Yankee pitchers in Andy Pettitte and Dave Righetti.
Iowa Little Leaguer claims ESPN is fixing LLWS game, has seen one too many movies
The more you watch it, the more you realize how tainted the Little League World Series has become. The fact we are now using video replay for a game between 11- and 12-year-olds just doesn't feel right. The fact that volunteer umpires have to deal with MLB-umpire level scrutiny is a sign the whole thing has gone a little too far.
MLB world scratches its head at baffling blunder from Yankees
While a lot has gone wrong for the New York Yankees during their current slide, defense has not been a big issue. That changed in Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. But the mistake was not physical. Rather, it was a huge mental mistake from second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
3 MLB owners who should sell their teams after Arte Moreno
With Arte Moreno exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, it opens up pandora’s box — who else should sell their teams?. In an ideal world, all baseball team owners would care. When you have a certain amount of money, why not invest it into your product, thus making it…better?
MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
Oneil Cruz just hit a baseball harder than anyone else in the history of Earth … for a single
Human beings have been swinging bats at balls for a long time now. 146 years to be exact. We’ve seen every conceivable outcome. Singles, doubles, triples, dingers, dribblers, bloops, bunts, flares, double plays, triple plays, the cycle, the home-run cycle. You name it, it’s been done. Never before, however, have we seen a ball hit as hard as the one Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Curz absolutely seared on Wednesday afternoon. Don’t blink, you might miss it.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 693, ties Barry Bonds for obscure record
Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700-home run club on Monday night and tied a record set by Barry Bonds. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit home run No. 693 in the team’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He moved three home runs closer to trying Alex Rodriguez and is only seven home runs shy of becoming the fourth player to hit at least 700 home runs.
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
