ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast

Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Canada#Little League Classic#Red Sox#Canadian#Espn#Rbi
thecomeback.com

MLB world scratches its head at baffling blunder from Yankees

While a lot has gone wrong for the New York Yankees during their current slide, defense has not been a big issue. That changed in Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. But the mistake was not physical. Rather, it was a huge mental mistake from second baseman Gleyber Torres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB
Golf Digest

Oneil Cruz just hit a baseball harder than anyone else in the history of Earth … for a single

Human beings have been swinging bats at balls for a long time now. 146 years to be exact. We’ve seen every conceivable outcome. Singles, doubles, triples, dingers, dribblers, bloops, bunts, flares, double plays, triple plays, the cycle, the home-run cycle. You name it, it’s been done. Never before, however, have we seen a ball hit as hard as the one Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Curz absolutely seared on Wednesday afternoon. Don’t blink, you might miss it.
MLB
Fox News

Albert Pujols hits home run No. 693, ties Barry Bonds for obscure record

Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700-home run club on Monday night and tied a record set by Barry Bonds. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit home run No. 693 in the team’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He moved three home runs closer to trying Alex Rodriguez and is only seven home runs shy of becoming the fourth player to hit at least 700 home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy