WSFA
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are adding some details to why a former Alabama lawmaker and political activist was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. According to the filings, Perry Hooper Jr., was leaving a business on Montgomery’s Commerce Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 when...
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
WSFA
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
WSFA
Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a person who went missing on Lake Martin Wednesday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the unidentified person departed on a boat from Wind Creek State Park at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park, and a search began.
WSFA
Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez killed in Summerdale traffic accident
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon police officer was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Summerdale. At midday Tuesday, the Mount Vernon police chief released the name of the officer -- Ivan Lopez, an officer who “loved the community and the community loved him,” Chief C. Duncan Herrington said in a statement.
WSFA
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
AUSTIN (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe. Authorities in Texas had been searching for Sailor Tucker, who was believed to have been abducted and to have possibly been in immediate danger. When the...
WSFA
Alabama Department of Agriculture head responds to Borden Closures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In a statement released Wednesday, The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries along with Alabama Commissioner, Rick Pate, issued their awareness of the upcoming Borden Dairy closures on September 30 in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss and the effect it will have on school milk contracts.
WSFA
Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
WSFA
Governor Ivey attends Heritage Landing groundbreaking
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will participate in a groundbreaking for the new Heritage Landing development park in Walker County Wednesday. Heritage Landing, facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor, will be a state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site that can be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants.
WSFA
Rare 1,000-year rain events keep adding up
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Add Mississippi to the list of states impacted by rare extreme rain events this summer. Wednesday’s heavy rainfall led to water rescues and instances of flooding along and near I-20 between Jackson and the Alabama state line. Rain totals reached 6-12″ over a relatively large...
WSFA
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
WSFA
How not buying local produce could put Alabama’s food security in danger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama farmers are currently struggling due to the effects of inflation. Now, more than ever, they need people to buy locally. Director of Sweet Grown Alabama Program Ellie Watson says farmers go through ups and downs all the time, but they are feeling the effects of supply chain issues, weather, and gas prices.
WSFA
Ala. higher education leader supports loan forgiveness; others react
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden’s plan to erase anywhere from $10,000-$20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans has left many college students in Alabama hopeful. “I took out a loan when COVID started, and that would help out a lot,” said Joshua Jenkins, a senior...
WSFA
First Alert: Alabama’s weather stays soggy on Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day of rain and rumbles is ahead for Alabama on Thursday. Scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing when you wake up, and they’ll grow larger as the day progresses. Some of the storms may be slow movers; if that’s the case, isolated pockets of flash flooding could be a problem again by tomorrow afternoon and evening.
WSFA
Public political expert says health transparency is important, but not required
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey had her first public appearance in nearly three weeks. Speculations about her health surfaced during her appearance, to which her office dispelled. The governor refused to say yes or no when asked if she had undergone medical treatment. “I assure you, I’m fine....
WSFA
Gas prices have fallen for 70 days straight, according to AAA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 70 days in a row, gas prices have decreased in Alabama and nationwide. AAA says in just one month, the average price per gallon dropped by 50 cents. On AAA’s website, they report the average cost for regular gas on Wednesday was $3.46 a gallon....
WSFA
Amendment on November ballot needed for broadband expansion, county leaders say
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - County leaders gathered in Orange Beach this week for their annual convention. This is the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s first in-person convention without COVID-19 precautions. Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the association, says leaders are focused on moving their counties forward in...
