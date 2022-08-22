ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
macaronikid.com

McDonough Will ROCK Sept. 10 with the McDonough Rock Festival

Get ready music fans! The sounds of classic rock music will reverberate throughout downtown McDonough on September 10 when the McDonough Rock Festival comes to Hood Street Gallery’s outdoor space. The festival will encompass two stages and feature five bands paying homage to the greatest rock music of our time. Bring your lawn chairs and come on down to partake in food, beverages, and great music.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Bird flu prompts quarantine of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These cats are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County

Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
ATHENS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate

Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA

