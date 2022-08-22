Read full article on original website
Location of high school football game changed, Clayton County Schools says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The location of the Tri-Cities High School vs. Morrow High School football game has been changed, Clayton County Public Schools’ said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The game which is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will...
High school sets new policy after principal says kids spit on rival’s band members
DECATUR, Ga. — Sportsmanship is a word many describe as being supportive, positive and respecting the other team. While players on the field may have been in the zone, some fans in the stands were tackling each other at one high school’s football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
macaronikid.com
McDonough Will ROCK Sept. 10 with the McDonough Rock Festival
Get ready music fans! The sounds of classic rock music will reverberate throughout downtown McDonough on September 10 when the McDonough Rock Festival comes to Hood Street Gallery’s outdoor space. The festival will encompass two stages and feature five bands paying homage to the greatest rock music of our time. Bring your lawn chairs and come on down to partake in food, beverages, and great music.
6 Elementary School Students Injured In A Bus Crash In Douglas County (Douglas County, GA)
The Georgia State Police is investigating a fiery bus crash that injured school students in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., a gray Ford Windstar van appeared to [..]
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark remains closed; the community reminisces about school field trips
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - An animal sanctuary in Henry County remains closed after state health officials detected bird flu on the property. Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been in the community for nearly 30 years. The gates to the facility were closed to public once again on Tuesday...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge community continues memory of 5-year-old after tragic death
STOCKBRIDGE — Larger than life. These are the three words Wayanna Jackson used to describe her 5-year-old son Waydn Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Conyers church dealt crushing blow when fire tears through sanctuary, needs help to rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. - Pastor K. Francis Smith has worked to build Excel Church in Conyers for years, but in a matter of hours Friday morning the sanctuary where his congregation worships was destroyed. "I arrived, smoke billowing through the roof, and I'm just totally at a loss," he said. At...
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Bird flu prompts quarantine of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: See what dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
Butts Mutts takes the adoption of their dogs very seriously and they work hard to get to know each individual dog and their needs prior to adoption so that they can find the best home for each individual dog. The adoption policies and any requirements listed for individual dogs are...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These cats are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County
Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
fox5atlanta.com
6 students injured in fiery, head-on school bus crash in Douglas County, district says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A veteran New York firefighter is being credited with helping 18 students get off a school bus after being involved in a fiery head-on crash in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County Schools police say around 3 p.m. the driver of the gray Ford Windstar...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
WMAZ
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
He vanished after his high school homecoming dance in 2011. His family continues to fight for justice in his murder
NEWNAN, Ga. — Blake Chappell, 17, vanished after his homecoming dance at East Coweta High School on Oct. 15, 2011. Two agonizing months later, his body was found in a Coweta County creek. He had been shot and killed– and left in only his underwear. That was nearly...
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Clayton County Animal Shelter
Animals up for adoption in Clayton County can be adopted from two locations. To find where an animal is housed, read the information under their photo. Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Hours of Operation: Mon - Sat: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Animal Control Headquarters.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate
Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
