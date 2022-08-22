Read full article on original website
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now
Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
This Living-Room Staple Might Be the Key to Your Kitchen Storage Problem
Renters and homeowners often need the most storage space in their kitchens. When dealing with food, spices, condiments, dishes, and cookware, it can feel like there’s never quite enough cabinetry for everything you need to stow. However, small-space dwellers have gotten pretty smart with their makeshift solutions over the years. One studio renter, in particular, had a really simple storage idea in her kitchen that you’d never expect to see, but you just might want to steal.
BBC
What to do with clothes you no longer wear
Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
People
Upgrade Your Bathroom with Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towel Set While It's on Sale
If your bathroom towels are starting to get thin, now's a great time to invest in a set of fluffy towels backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set is 35 percent off at Amazon. The popular towels (they have 31,000 five-star ratings!) are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, meaning they're soft to the touch. And thanks to their long pile height, they're also super plush and absorbent, so they'll dry you off quickly.
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
5 best bath towels so your college student can show off while drying off
Shop these best bath towels on Amazon, from brands like Pinzon and Coyuchi, which are great for college students headed to the dorms.
Thousands of Customers Claim This $20 Neck Firming Cream Is a Game-Changer for Revitalizing Their Elasticity
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s anti-aging products that actually make a difference. At this point, we’ve tried so many anti-aging skincare products and tools, we’ve garnered somewhat of a collection. While we love many, there are only a few that we both adore and that are crazy effective, per the rave customer reviews.
How To Deep Clean Your Bathroom And Keep It Clean
Bathrooms see a lot of dirt. It's time to roll up your sleeves and learn everything you need to know about how to deep clean your bathroom and keep it clean.
4 Easy Ways To Keep Cicadas Out Of Your Yard
Typically, you'll find cicadas living in trees, as that is their primary food source. Here are the easiest ways to keep cicadas out of your yard.
TODAY.com
I tried these pants that look like jeans but feel like a cozy pair of joggers
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. After another day of dragging my feet from dressing room to dressing room, only to end up disappointed, I decided to try my luck with a quick search on Amazon. I was hesitant at first, remembering how some past clothing purchases I'd made from the retailer hadn't worked out. And denim from Amazon? This would be a first. When I stumbled upon a pair of distressed options made by Sidefeel, I thought I had finally found my perfect pair of jeans.
Why You Should Never Buy A Vacuum Cleaner At Walmart
You can buy almost everything at Walmart -- but that doesn't mean you should. Here's why your better off looking elsewhere for your vacuum cleaner.
8 best vacuums for dealing with pet hair—and yes, we’ve tested them on our fur babies
We love our pets even if they leave hair on every surface. That's where a great vacuum comes in. Here are the 8 best vacuums for pet hair.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
Vogue
How To Turn Your Home Into A Minimalist Haven
To clutter or not to clutter? That is the question. If one was to consult organising expert Marie Kondo, the answer would be clear: throw everything out that doesn’t spark joy. Hear, hear! Clearly, living in a minimalist home needn’t be a joyless affair. Take Kim Kardashian’s white-washed Californian palace: designed by Axel Vervoordt, it’s an easy sell for anyone with a “nothing-but-the-kitchen-sink” approach to interior design.
How To Style Your Bed Like A Designer
If you want to design your bed like a designer, you can easily do so by going about it in steps, starting with the three basic looks of any bedding design.
Things You Should Declutter Before Moving
Moving is a huge task with lots of moving pieces, but you can make it much easier if you declutter before you start packing. Here is how to do just that.
Dream Home Makeover Shares How To Get The Most Of Your Basement Remodel
If you're looking to redo your basement and get the most out of your home, check out these tips from Studio McGee that will help you maximize your space.
House Digest
