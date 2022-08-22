Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Classic three-ring circus will come to town for 5 shows in September: Ticket info here
Tickets are on sale now for the Spectacular Circus, headed to the metro area Sept. 23-25. Carden International Circus' three-ring show will have five performances at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and, of course, clowns will be on hand for the family-friendly experience. The...
NOLA.com
What can you get for under $2M? Around New Orleans, these 5 homes fill the luxury bill
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
myneworleans.com
Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
NOPD Update on recent incidents at New Orleans schools | New Orleans News
NOPD Update on recent incidents at New Orleans schools. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. NOPD Update on recent incidents at New Orleans schools. via IFTTT.
foodgressing.com
National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans
The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
NOLA.com
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Wednesay Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on 2 key spots | New Orleans News
Wednesay Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on 2 key spots. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Wednesday’s tropical update shows 2 areas to watch – one...
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NewOrleans.Com
Fall Festivals in New Orleans
From fried chicken to blues & bbq, here are our favorite fall fests. As summer winds down, fall festival season kicks off, featuring lots of delicious food, local live music, and most importantly, cool weather. This year, you can experience everything from food and music fests to multicultural and art fests. Use our guide to figure out which festivals you’d like to visit for–or better yet, come for them all.
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
It’s a ‘heart attack’ on a New Orleans waffle
It's National Waffle Day at Waffles on Maple, on Esplanade in Metairie.
KTBS
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
WGNO FLASHBACK: One bathtub, 4 people, 2 cats, and an iguana —how a New Orleans woman survived Hurricane Andrew
Thirty years ago Friday, Hurricane Andrew tore through Louisiana. But two days earlier, it sliced into southern Florida, destroying nearly everything in its path. A New Orleans woman recalls surviving the hurricane in a bathtub with 3 other people and several pets, as the wind peeled off the roof of their condo in Homestead, Florida.
NOLA.com
Lil Weezyana fest, a tribute to King Louie Bankston, 'Lysistrata' and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 23-29
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The latest festival to return after two-year pandemic hiatus, Lil Weezyana brings Lil Wayne and a roster of rap stars to Champions Square. The Hollygrove native and former Cash Money artist and Hot Boy is the mogul behind Young Money Entertainment, and he founded the festival as a homecoming celebration in 2015. He stood atop the rap world more than 15 years ago with a series of albums named “The Carter,” and the sixth edition is due out soon. Also, on the bill is Moneybagg Yo, who topped the Billboard 200 last year with “A Gangsta’s Pain.” Coi Leray released her first studio album in April and has grabbed attention for “Blick Blick,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Rob49 also performs. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Champions Square. Tickets $65 on ticketmaster.com.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Louisiana
In Louisiana, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
sneakernews.com
Nike Celebrates The Vibrant Energy Of New Orleans With Upcoming Air Force 1
Home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans — or “Nola,” as it’s commonly referred — is a place of extravagance, and Nike is tapping into that very energy for their latest pair of Air Force 1s. Joined by a Houston-inspired colorway, the Air Force 1 “Nola”...
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: With solar power, New Orleans restaurants bring support during hurricane season
Between the curry, the BBQ jerk chicken and the chickpea flatbread wraps known as doubles, the Mid-City restaurant Queen Trini Lisa, brings tastes of Trinidad and Tobago, the southernmost islands of the Caribbean, to New Orleans, the northernmost port of the Caribbean. Today, the restaurant is also better able to...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 8-12, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 601: $995,000, David C. Paulson and Karen Frasco Paulson to Benjamin Louis Allen III. Canal St. 3008-3010: $425,000, Jane Trufant Harvey and Robert G. Harvey Jr. to 3008 Canal Street LLC. John Churchill Chase St. 610: $635,000, Dee Malkerneker Mankinen and Richard W. Mankinen to Kiren Gopinath Kaimal...
