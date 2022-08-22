The Healer Tour – Casting Crowns with CAIN and Anne Wilsons concert in Saint Charles, MO Nov 18, 2022 – presale password

Read full article on original website
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Fuel up for the O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival
ST. LOUIS – You can fuel up for the O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival with help from Tacos La Jefa. We learn the rich history of the birria taco in the FOX 2 Kitchen.
Hopefuls camp out all night for chance to buy a home in Crestwood
CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people in Crestwood are staying out all night Tuesday for the chance at a new home. Campers started showing up to the site of Crestwood Crossing earlier Tuesday. Demand is so high that McBride Homes is writing contracts for homeowners Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Some are taking shifts to beat the boredom.
St. Charles teen to represent Team USA at World Down Syndrome Swimming Championship in Portugal
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - For the first time, the U.S. will send a team of 30 athletes to compete at the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championship, including two swimmers from the St. Louis area. Jon Rawlings and Maggie Scherder are two of 19 swimmers nationwide to qualify for the event,...
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
New school year begins for St. Charles County Schools
School is back in session for thousands of kids in St. Charles.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Small quake registers in northern St. Francois County, Mo.
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small quake rattled in northeastern St. Francois County on Monday evening, August 23. According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac. The depth of the quake was 7.45 miles. No one...
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
9 New Madrid Fault Quakes Past Week Including 1 Felt by Hundreds
It's been an active week along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri as the area has been hit by 9 different measurable quakes including 1 that was reported felt by hundreds. Still no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that the New Madrid Fault has been a bit more active than usual with 9 quakes over the past 7 days as the USGS map shows.
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
First Missouri Buc-ee’s breaks ground
The highly anticipated Buc-ee's convenience store and gas station broke ground off of Mulroy Road, northeast of Springfield, Missouri.
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
