Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
Reward money revoked in unsolved Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the […]
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Man faces 12 animal cruelty charges in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing 12 charges of animal cruelty Wednesday morning in Greer.
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death...
Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
'These disgusting incidents are way too common': 42 dogs seized from South Carolina property
A South Carolina sheriff has some strong feelings about a recent animal torture case in the area. “These disgusting incidents are way too common," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. "People live this way, doing terrible things to defenseless animals while creating health hazards around them." The comments come following...
South Carolina Rapper DTSKII Drops New Song “Throw It Bak”
Greenville, South Carolina’s very own, DTSKII is UP NEXT to blow out of the Carolinas! He recently dropped his bouncy and lit record “Throw It Bak.”. The replay value on this track is undeniable! Click play on the song and keep up with SKII on IG!
Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man
LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
2 face charges after 5 overdose in Rutherford Co. Detention Center
Two people are accused of smuggling in and trading drugs which led to five overdoses at the Rutherford County Detention Center.
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
WATCH: Suspect leads Simpsonville police on chase in stolen forklift
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self in Anderson Co.
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
More than 40 dogs seized from Laurens Co. property
More than 40 dogs were seized from a property in Laurens County over the past two days, the sheriff's office said.
3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three pets were exposed to rabid skunk Monday in Anderson County. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services, the skunk was found near Fred Dean Road and Luke Bouknight Road in Starr. The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed […]
2 inmates die from overdose in Greenville Co. Detention Center
Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.
Two arrested after LCSO removes 42 dogs from residence
Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree. At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
