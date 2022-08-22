ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSPA 7News

Reward money revoked in unsolved Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect leads Simpsonville police on chase in stolen forklift

Deputies are searching for this break-in suspect. Do you recognize them. Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County. Officials evacuated the Henderson County courthouse after a bomb threat on Tuesday. Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Scott Foster, the owner and founder of...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three pets were exposed to rabid skunk Monday in Anderson County. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services, the skunk was found near Fred Dean Road and Luke Bouknight Road in Starr. The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Two arrested after LCSO removes 42 dogs from residence

Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree. At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

