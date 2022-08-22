A trip to the McDonald Observatory in West Texas should be on every Texan’s bucket list. A research unit of the University of Texas at Austin, the observatory is located under some of the darkest skies in the continental U.S. and you don’t have to be studying astronomy to take advantage of the views. Book a Star Party (available most Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings) for a quick lesson in constellations plus the chance to view celestial objects, including planets, through high-powered telescopes set up outside the Visitor’s Center. Even if you can’t make it at night, a daytime tour is a worthwhile experience for anyone with even a faint interest in the stars.

