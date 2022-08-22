Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
How a Houston-Born Singer Became a Tex-Mex Star in the 1930s
Lydia Mendoza was only a teenager when she became an icon of Mexican American music. The year was 1934. The song was “Mal Hombre,” or “Bad Man.” A brave choice for a solo debut, the bitter tango of lost innocence and contempt forever defined her. The lyrics, quite possibly a prostitute’s lament, struck a nerve.
Dallas Observer
A San Antonio News Site Is Called Fake News by Creationists For a Story About North Texas Fossils
In the journalism business we have one simple rule to maintain our sanity: Don’t read the comments (save for an overworked editor or two who delight in correcting uninformed readers). But we're happy to read comments belonging to other news entities. Especially when they go bonkers. A News 4...
sanantoniomag.com
Four Labor Day Weekend Destinations in Texas
A trip to the McDonald Observatory in West Texas should be on every Texan’s bucket list. A research unit of the University of Texas at Austin, the observatory is located under some of the darkest skies in the continental U.S. and you don’t have to be studying astronomy to take advantage of the views. Book a Star Party (available most Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings) for a quick lesson in constellations plus the chance to view celestial objects, including planets, through high-powered telescopes set up outside the Visitor’s Center. Even if you can’t make it at night, a daytime tour is a worthwhile experience for anyone with even a faint interest in the stars.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'The water quantity is the big issue': Drought taking its toll on San Antonio river
SAN ANTONIO — The lack of rain has been a growing concern across Texas. The extreme heat is taking a toll on waterways in San Antonio. Riley Perillo is from Buffalo, New York, and came to San Antonio on vacation. He had to stop by one of the top tourist attractions in Texas, the San Antonio River Walk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
KSAT 12
These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year
SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
MySanAntonio
5 caverns in Texas to explore before summer's over
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Texas Hill Country is a popular travel destination known for its beautiful panoramic views, numerous outdoor activities and prolific wineries. What most people don't know, however, is that the area is just as beautiful below ground as it is above. You can explore countless caves and caverns in Texas but thousands of them are part of the geologic structure of the Edwards Plateau, the region west of San Antonio and Austin, which includes most of the Texas Hill Country, and has the highest concentration of caves in the state.
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion
The fire could be seen for miles.
flicksandfood.com
Complete New Menu at This Kozy Eatery is Sure to Please
Complete New Menu is Now at Tucker’s Kozy Korner, a San Antonio Eastside Restaurant. The complete new menu offerings at Tucker’s include Vietnamese coffees, pho, Texas barbecue plates, Southern comfort food and more. The Eastside joint will also be launching weekend brunch pop-ups with guest chefs!. Pop-Up Brunch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southside pride is strong despite complicated relationship with San Antonio
The Southside is a world within itself, separate from and unknown by many.
flicksandfood.com
Delicious Specials are Always Happening at This Uptown Hotel
Delicious Specials are Always on the Menu at Estancia del Norte’s LAZO With Don Strange & Paseo Bar. Look for delicious specials at both LAZO and Paseo at Estancia del Norte during Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks which ends August 27th. At Paseo enjoy a delicious lite meal like the...
Bandera Bulletin
WTF closing Pipe Creek location
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
Salad restaurant Sweetgreen set to open San Antonio spot at The Quarry
San Antonio will finally have a taste of Sweetgreen.
Texas Woman Loses Everything In Flood Just Two Days After Moving In
"I'm freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding."
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
heckhome.com
How to Remodel your Bathroom on a Budget in San Antonio
Home improvement projects are expensive, and we all want to save on costs when updating our homes. Note that the average cost of a bathroom remodel is around $10,000, depending on the scope of your project. Although it may be costly to create the bathroom of your dreams, it is not impossible. If you are looking to transform the bathroom in your San Antonio home without breaking the bank, here are a few tips for a successful bathroom makeover on a budget.
Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. \u201cWould be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?\u201d — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1520657768 Musk claims...
Comments / 0