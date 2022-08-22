ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Private probation firm in Covington told to find new location

COVINGTON — A request from a private probation agency to continue operating in the incorrect zoning was denied by the Covington City Council. During a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, Craig Taylor, owner of Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, requested a special use permit to continue operating at 6195 Floyd St., at least through the end of the year.
COVINGTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Jackson, GA
Jackson, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson Police Department recognizes Akins and Crumbley

JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department recognized Major David Akins and Lt. Scott Crumley during the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting of the Jackson City Council. Akins, a lifelong resident of Jackson, was officially promoted to the rank of major by Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.
JACKSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neiron Ball#Volunteers
Monroe Local News

Rock the Block – a Party with a Purpose in Monroe on Sept. 9

MONROE, GA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Rock The Block, a fundraiser for the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, is happening in Monroe on Sept. 9th. You are invited to join in for games, live performances, food & drinks, raffles, and so much more – and it is all for a good cause. Tickets are $30 each and the proceeds will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club.
MONROE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Nancy Guinn Memorial Library opens Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden

CONYERS — The Conyers-Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library welcomed the community to its new Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden by participating in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census. The Great Georgia Pollinator Census is a citizen science project created by the University of Georgia. This project is for everyone to participate...
CONYERS, GA
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County

Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington to celebrate bicentennial with Battle on Baker

COVINGTON — In honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Covington, the city will highlight one of the historic areas in the city limits with a free community event this weekend. “Baker Field has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens’ have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy