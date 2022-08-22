Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Private probation firm in Covington told to find new location
COVINGTON — A request from a private probation agency to continue operating in the incorrect zoning was denied by the Covington City Council. During a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, Craig Taylor, owner of Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, requested a special use permit to continue operating at 6195 Floyd St., at least through the end of the year.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County schools superintendent asks for parents' help to curb on-campus fighting
JONESBORO — A nearly 200% increase in physical violence in Clayton County schools prompted Superintendent Morcease Beasley to host a YouTube Live session to talk with parents about what they can do to help decrease the fighting. The data used compared the first 12 days of this school year...
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers pastor seeking restoration after fire devastates church
CONYERS — The call came in the morning hours of Aug. 19. On the other end of the phone Pastor K. Francis Smith recalls the voice telling him that the Excel Church Worldwide building, where the presiding pastor taught, was up in flames.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson Police Department recognizes Akins and Crumbley
JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department recognized Major David Akins and Lt. Scott Crumley during the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting of the Jackson City Council. Akins, a lifelong resident of Jackson, was officially promoted to the rank of major by Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
Monroe Local News
Rock the Block – a Party with a Purpose in Monroe on Sept. 9
MONROE, GA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Rock The Block, a fundraiser for the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, is happening in Monroe on Sept. 9th. You are invited to join in for games, live performances, food & drinks, raffles, and so much more – and it is all for a good cause. Tickets are $30 each and the proceeds will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Nancy Guinn Memorial Library opens Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden
CONYERS — The Conyers-Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library welcomed the community to its new Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden by participating in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census. The Great Georgia Pollinator Census is a citizen science project created by the University of Georgia. This project is for everyone to participate...
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
CBS 46
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County
Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
Multiple fire departments assist in battling fire at Peachtree City Walmart, officials say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Multiple fire departments are assisting the Peachtree City Fire Department in containing a fire located at the Walmart in Peachtree City. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire occurred at the store located in the 2700...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington to celebrate bicentennial with Battle on Baker
COVINGTON — In honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Covington, the city will highlight one of the historic areas in the city limits with a free community event this weekend. “Baker Field has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens’ have...
Monroe Local News
Former Loganville city councilman and American Legion Post 233 Commander ‘Bobby’ Boss passes away
LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Former commander of the Barrett-Davis-Watson American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, Navy veteran and a longtime patron of the City of Loganville, Ga., ‘Bobby’ Boss, 91, has passed away. “It is a sad, sad, day for our American Legion Post and...
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Walmart fire: Videos may help investigators determine cause
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Video taken by a customer at the Walmart in Peachtree City shows the moments after a fire started inside the store. It sparked a 4-alarm response by firefighters on Wednesday evening. Officials say firefighters responded around 7:20 p.m. to a report of a fire at 2717...
The Citizen Online
Ethics complaint filed against Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard; city declines to release details
A Peachtree City resident has filed a multi-page complaint against Mayor Kim Learnard for ethics violations allegedly related to campaign contributions and a subsequent vote on a rezoning request. An Open Records request filed by The Citizen with City Clerk Yasmin Julio for a copy of the actual complaint and...
